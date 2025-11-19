Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

It’s long been an unspoken tradition to trade in your sun-kissed summer shade for a dark hair color in autumn. Brunette icon Julia Roberts, 58, is switching things up for the season’s tail end, swapping her deeper hue for a strawberry brown shade.

Roberts is well known for her deep auburn hair, seen in iconic roles in movies like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride. This new color, however, is more reminiscent of the blonde tones she embraced in 2010 for her starring role in the romantic drama Eat Pray Love.

The photo, posted on Instagram on November 17 by red-carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, shows Roberts sporting a coppery shade accented with strawberry-blonde highlights. Stewart’s famous clientele includes the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, and Viola Davis.

After noting the new hair color, the second thing everyone at The Looker spotted in the photo was Roberts’s utterly fabulous suit. Stewart layered the cream-colored, delicately oversized Gabriela Hearst pinstripe suit over a silk pinstripe blouse that, against all odds, did not look overwhelming whatsoever. Instead, the getup elongated Roberts’s already tall frame (5′8″), giving the vibe of what a Roman statue might wear to the signing of a major business deal.

For those hoping to replicate Stewart’s strikingly styled look for Roberts, here are the specifics: Roberts wore a pair of Rhein Wool Cashmere Flare Pants ($1,910, Neiman Marcus), Leiva Pinstripe Wool Cashmere Blazer ($3,560, Neiman Marcus), and Henri Pinstripe Silk Button-Down Blouse ($1,650, Neiman Marcus), all from Gabriela Hearst.

On top of trying new hair colors, Roberts has been busy this fall, gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Beauty Issue along with her hairstylist of 33 years, Serge Normant. His other A-list clients include Julianne Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mariah Carey.

In the interview, Roberts admitted she doesn’t always get her way with her beloved hair artist. “Sometimes I do suggest things, and he just looks at me. Gently. With his eyes saying, ‘No.’ It usually involves me wanting to cut all my hair off!” she revealed.

“Serge is so gifted and can do absolutely anything with hair, so, lucky for me, there is no need to go elsewhere for anything,” she said. “At this point, we are more of a family than co-workers.”

The pair met in 1992 at a Herb Ritts shoot. “Our connection was instant,” Normant said in the interview, adding that the bond has “only deepened” over the years, fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual respect.

Another video showing the transformation was shared on Instagram by Roberts’ makeup artist, Genevieve Herr.

Roberts is currently on a press tour to promote her latest film, After the Hunt.