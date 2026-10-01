‘The View’ Host, 83, Misses Show Due to Painful Injury
She previously suffered an iPad-related accident that kept her away from the show.
Joy Behar is healing from an injury that kept her off the Oct. 1 episode of The View.
In her absence, co-host Sunny Hostin greeted the show’s audience and explained the circumstances surrounding her 83-year-old colleague’s injury.
“Hello and welcome to The View,” Hostin said. “Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder.”
Hostin added, “She’s recovering and will be back soon.”
The View shared the clip in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “We’re sending our Joy Behar well wishes after a shoulder injury.”
Behar has been a co-host on the show nearly every year since its debut in 1997, winning an Emmy in 2009 for her performance.
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She left the show in 2013 but returned two years later.
This isn’t the first time an injury has taken her out of the spotlight. In 2025, a foot injury kept her out for a few episodes.
When she came back on Nov. 14, she shared the funny reason for her injury.
“So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe,” Behar said. “It’s very, very, very painful. I cannot recommend dropping anything on your toe.”
She added that she and her husband, Steve Janowitz, didn’t initially see the bruising on her foot.
Janowitz and Behar married in 2011 after 29 years of dating. Behar has one daughter, Eve, 55, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Behar.
Fans also noticed that co-host Whoopi Goldberg was missing from the Oct. 1 episode.
The award-winning actress and talk show host has been shooting for an upcoming movie.
She is set to star in the Netflix comedy Women Like Us, alongside Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox.
It was not made clear when both hosts will return to the show.
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