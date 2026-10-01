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JOY-LESS

‘The View’ Host, 83, Misses Show Due to Painful Injury

She previously suffered an iPad-related accident that kept her away from the show.

Joy Behar on The View.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Joy Behar is healing from an injury that kept her off the Oct. 1 episode of The View.

In her absence, co-host Sunny Hostin greeted the show’s audience and explained the circumstances surrounding her 83-year-old colleague’s injury.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, along with guest co-host Sherri Shepherd, on an Oct. 1 episode of "The View."

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, along with guest co-host Sherri Shepherd, on an Oct. 1 episode of "The View."

ABC

“Hello and welcome to The View,” Hostin said. “Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder.”

Hostin added, “She’s recovering and will be back soon.”

The View shared the clip in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “We’re sending our Joy Behar well wishes after a shoulder injury.”

THE VIEW - The View’s Season 28 Co-host photo shoot - Joy Behar. “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12noon, ET on ABC. (ABC/JEFF LIPSKY) JOY BEHAR

Joy Behar started as an original co-host on "The View" in 1997.

Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Behar has been a co-host on the show nearly every year since its debut in 1997, winning an Emmy in 2009 for her performance.

She left the show in 2013 but returned two years later.

Joy Behar first joined "The View" as a panelist in 1997. Here, posing for a Walt Disney Television promotional photo in 1998.

Joy Behar first joined "The View" as a panelist in 1997. Here, posing for a Walt Disney Television promotional photo in 1998.

Steve Fenn /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time an injury has taken her out of the spotlight. In 2025, a foot injury kept her out for a few episodes.

When she came back on Nov. 14, she shared the funny reason for her injury.

“So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe,” Behar said. “It’s very, very, very painful. I cannot recommend dropping anything on your toe.”

She added that she and her husband, Steve Janowitz, didn’t initially see the bruising on her foot.

Janowitz and Behar married in 2011 after 29 years of dating. Behar has one daughter, Eve, 55, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Behar.

Emmy-winning host Joy Behar with her husband, Steve Janowitz, after the Off-Broadway Opening Night of Behar's 'Me, My Mouth & I' at Cherry Lane Theatre on November 23, 2014, in New York City.

Emmy-winning host Joy Behar with her husband, Steve Janowitz, after the Off-Broadway Opening Night of Behar's 'Me, My Mouth & I' at Cherry Lane Theatre on November 23, 2014, in New York City.

Walter McBride/Walter McBride/WireImage

Fans also noticed that co-host Whoopi Goldberg was missing from the Oct. 1 episode.

The award-winning actress and talk show host has been shooting for an upcoming movie.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg at the New York screening of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," held at The Shed on October 6, 2025, in New York, New York.

Variety/Variety via Getty Images

She is set to star in the Netflix comedy Women Like Us, alongside Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox.

It was not made clear when both hosts will return to the show.

Joy Behar poses at the opening night of "My First Ex-Husband" at MMAC Theater on February 6, 2025 in New York City.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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