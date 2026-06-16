Lifestyle POST-PTO GLOW Jones Road’s New Illuminating Drops Are “Vacation in a Bottle” The skincare-infused glow drops deliver a post-vacation glow. The Daily Beast/Jones Road

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Highlighter is officially back. And thankfully, it looks nothing like the chalky, glitter-packed powders that dominated makeup tutorials in the early 2010s. This summer, it’s all about subtle, skin-like luminosity. Naturally, no-makeup-makeup pioneer Bobbi Brown has put her own spin on the liquid highlighter category, creating glow-boosting drops that feel far more sophisticated than the shimmer-heavy products of the past.

Today, Jones Road Beauty unveiled Bright Skin Illuminating Drops—or, as Brown calls them, a “vacation in a bottle.” The multipurpose drops are a skincare-makeup hybrid designed to impart a customizable, pearlescent veil while actually improving the look of your skin over time. Instead of chunky flecks of glitter, the drops are enriched with finely milled pearl pigments that deliver a sheer, buildable finish.

Jones Road Beauty $ 38 Jones Road Bright Skin Illuminating Drops Despite being sheer and buildable, a little bit goes a long way. The brand suggests starting with two to three drops and building from there if needed. Shop At Jones Road Beauty

Available in six luminous shades (a rarity in a category where most illuminating products top out at one or two hues), the formula is designed to complement a wide range of skin tones, from fair to deep. The lightweight liquid drops are infused with vitamin C, aloe, and glycerin to help hydrate, soothe, and brighten the complexion over time while delivering a bespoke, post-vacation-worthy glow instantly. “This is my vacation in a bottle. Three drops and I look like I just got off a plane from somewhere warm,” Brown says of the new formula.

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Like many of Jones Road’s bestselling products, the Bright Skin Illuminating Drops are intentionally versatile and fuss-free. Mix a few drops into foundation or moisturizer for an all-over radiance boost, tap them onto cheekbones for a soft-focus highlight, wear them alone on bare skin, or blend them onto the collarbones and décolletage for a delicate sheen. The finish is customizable, buildable, and impressively transfer-proof.

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Unlike highlighting products of the past, these drops don’t settle into fine lines, accentuate texture, or emphasize enlarged pores. While many illuminating formulas seem designed exclusively for twenty-something skin, Bright Skin Illuminating Drops were created with all skin types in mind. The light-reflecting pigments create a diffused, softly blurred effect that enhances the complexion rather than spotlighting imperfections, making them especially appealing for mature skin.

If you’ve sworn off liquid highlighters because they leave you looking more glittery than glowy, Jones Road’s new Bright Skin Illuminating Drops may just change your mind about the category. Instead of disco ball-level sparkle, these drops bestow the kind of lightly sun-kissed, well-rested radiance you’d expect after a week on the Amalfi Coast.

MORE JONES ROAD BEAUTY:

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