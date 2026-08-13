LASHING OUT Jones Road’s New Peptide-Powered Mascara Conditions Lashes While Adding Definition It’s basically a serum-mascara hybrid. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Jones Road

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What if your mascara could make your lashes look better without making it obvious you’re wearing mascara at all? That’s precisely the idea behind Jones Road’s new Minimalist Defining Mascara, an intentionally “drama-free” formula for anyone who prefers fluttery, naturally defined lashes over the clumpy, spider-leg variety. And because it’s Jones Road (Bobbi Brown’s sophomore beauty brand), it doesn’t just make your lashes look good while you’re wearing it; it actually cares for them, too.

Available in black and brown, the new mascara is infused with lash-enhancing peptides, vitamin B, and glycerin (ingredients commonly found in lash serums) to condition and nourish with each swipe. This ingredient cocktail is designed to support keratin production, which helps keep your lashes soft yet fortified while preventing fallout.

Rather than promising falsie-level volume or gravity-defying length, it deposits just enough color while separating and defining each lash for a subtle, your-lashes-but-better effect. “Sometimes you want bold, dramatic lashes,” Brown says. “Sometimes you just want naturally beautiful ones. This gets that second look exactly right.” It sort of gives your lashes that subtle articulation you get after a good cry session... in the best way possible.

Jones Road Beauty $ 28 Jones Road Minimalist Defining Mascara Shop Now Jones Road Beauty

Of course, a barely-there mascara feels particularly on-brand for Brown. Throughout her decades-long career as a makeup artist, she’s championed natural-looking beauty rather than complicated techniques and heavy-handed glam. (She still famously loathes contouring, for the record.) Unsurprisingly, The Minimalist Defining Mascara translates her less-is-more philosophy to lashes.

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The formula uses flexible film-forming pigments to individually coat and separate lashes while resisting smudging, clumping, flaking, and fallout throughout the day. But perhaps its biggest selling point is what happens when you’re ready to take it off. Unlike many budge-proof formulas (especially waterproof mascaras), it’s designed to wash off easily, which means you’re not removing your lashes while just trying to remove your makeup.

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The precision-molded silicone wand is also essentially foolproof. I successfully applied a couple of coats while bouncing around on a bus just to test it. You’re welcome. Plus, its flexible, curved shape lifts and separates individual lashes, making it surprisingly easy to coat even the short, sparse, and tricky inner-corner and bottom lashes.

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This isn’t the mascara to reach for when you want lashes visible from across the room (for that type of formula, opt for Jones Road’s The Statement Mascara). It’s for people who are almost on board with the no-mascara look but still want a little color, definition, and polish… or anyone who wants their makeup to double-duty as a conditioning lash serum.

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