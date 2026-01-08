Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A legendary makeup artist’s beauty brand is expanding into body care, igniting excitement among its fervent fanbase.

Backstage icon and bestselling author Bobbi Brown, 68, created Jones Road in 2020, four years after departing her namesake makeup brand, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. The brand’s well-designed formulas, universally flattering shades, and sleek packaging are appropriate for all ages, but Jones Road is particularly focused on creating makeup and skincare products for women over 50—a woefully underserved consumer base in a market oversaturated with glittery, Gen Z-coded products.

Jones Road’s newest drop includes five products for hydrating and softening the skin: body lotion, body cream, body scrub, shower gel, and body oil.

With its expansion into the body-care category, the brand’s devotees can incorporate it into every step of their routines. The lineup is a natural reflection of the simple yet thoughtful approach to beauty Brown is known for, as outlined in several of her popular beauty books, including Teenage Beauty, Beauty From the Inside Out, and Pretty Powerful: Beauty Stories to Inspire Confidence.

The Jones Road website describes the five products as designed to “comfort dryness, restore softness, and support overall skin health.” The collection’s scents are a vibrant mix of orange, grapefruit, lavender, and helichrysum.

Each product offers insights, tips, and suggestions from Brown. “Taking care of the skin on my body is as important as what I do on my face,” Brown writes in a note attached to the new Jones Road Body Cream ($44, Jones Road).

Jones Road

Alongside the Jones Road Body Oil ($52, Jones Road), Brown writes, “I always apply body oil right after the shower while my skin is still damp—it locks in moisture and leaves the healthiest glow.” The luxurious formula includes a blend of seven oils, including raspberry seed and jojoba.

Jones Road

Jones Road Body Lotion ($44, Jones Road) is a nourishing formula designed for everyday use and all seasons.

Jones Road

If the skin on your legs, shoulders, or torso is looking dull, look to Jones Road Body Scrub ($38, Jones Road) for relief. The scrub includes plumping caffeine, soothing jojoba oil, and rejuvenating bamboo powder. Plus, it features a pump dispenser, meaning you don’t have to dip your fingers into a pot each time you use it.

Jones Road

For fans of the popular Jones Road Shower fragrance ($46, Jones Road), there’s the Jones Road Shower Gel ($36, Jones Road), which offers the same scent and cleanses and nourishes the skin.

Jones Road

The reviews speak for themselves: So far, each of the new body-care products has earned five stars on the Jones Road website.