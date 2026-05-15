You’ll Never Guess What This Hollywood Icon Looks Like Now
John Travolta arrived in Cannes wearing an accessory that was less Pulp Fiction and more The Postman Always Rings Twice.
The actor, 72, revealed his bold new fashion sense at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, his directorial debut, on May 15.
He wore a timeless black three-piece suit with a white button-up shirt, tie, and pocket square. The black-and-white look was accessorized with a pair of round gold glasses and shiny black loafers, seemingly without socks.
But the pièce de résistance of the actor’s ensemble was worn atop his head.
Travolta picked a bright-white wool beret, reminiscent of Lana Turner’s headwear in the 1946 noir, The Postman Always Rings Twice.
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He later appeared onstage to tearfully accept an honorary Palme d’Or, akin to a lifetime achievement prize at the French film festival. “This is beyond the Oscar,” a shocked Travolta told the audience.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach, an adaptation of his 1997 children’s novel of the same name, follows a young boy named Jeff (Clark Shotwell) and his mother, Helen (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett), on a one-way flight to Hollywood during the “Golden Age of Aviation.” It is scheduled for global release on Apple TV on May 29.
Travolta’s presence at Cannes was particularly noteworthy because he had not been seen publicly since a Pulp Fiction cast reunion at the TCM Classic Film Festival in April 2024.
The Grease star’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, attended the festival premiere alongside her father in an equally sleek floor-length black dress and sparkling, jewel-studded silver hoops.
Her mother, Kelly Preston, died in 2020. Travolta and Preston had been married for 29 years at the time of her death.
Ella Bleu has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps as an actress, playing a flight attendant in her father’s latest film.
Travolta, whose career spans five decades, has dramatically changed his appearance since his iconic early roles, including Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Danny Zuko in Grease (1978).
The actor has since swapped his bellbottoms for tailored suits and his jet-black hair for a bald head—and, if Cannes is any indication, bold berets.
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