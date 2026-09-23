THE LEAN LEBOWSKI John Goodman Shows Off 200-Pound Weight Loss in Sleek Tuxedo The prolific actor’s sharp suit highlighted his fit physique. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

John Goodman is showing off his fit physique and youthful glow at 74.

The Golden Globe winner arrived at the global premiere of his latest film, Digger, on September 22 in London. He posed for photos with his castmates, including Tom Cruise and Jesse Plemons, wearing a sharp black suit and a black bowtie.

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The red carpet appearance comes just a month after a candid photo of the actor prompted fans to deem Goodman “unrecognizable.”

John Goodman at the “Digger” Global Premiere on September 22, 2026, in London, England. Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images

The premiere was the 2026 Royal Film Performance. Proceeds from the event went to The Film and TV Charity, which supports those working behind the scenes in the United Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

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Goodman was captured mingling with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

John Goodman talking to Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is standing next to Tom Cruise and Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The sitcom veteran even appeared to make Princess Kate laugh at one point: a photographer captured the royal flashing a wide grin as she spoke to Goodman, with Cruise beaming at the pair in the background.

The beloved actor is known for his remarkable range, including his breakout portrayal of Dan Conner in Roseanne, his comedic turns in The Big Lebowski and The Flintstones, and his more serious performances in Barton Fink and The Righteous Gemstones.

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Goodman took on many of his most famous roles before losing significant weight.

John Goodman in 2001 with his People’s Choice Awards trophy in Pasadena, California. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Goodman discussed his weight-loss journey with David Letterman in 2010, revealing that he was “pushing 400 pounds” at his heaviest. He said he would lose weight regularly but struggled to keep it off.

“I’d lose 60 pounds every spring, and then I got too fond of the barley corn, and I’d just start missing it too much, and then it would just screw everything up,” he said. “I’d gain it all back and then some every year.”

John Goodman in New York City in 2004. Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Goodman learned a more sustainable approach to weight loss with help from personal trainer Mackie Shilstone. He initially helped Goodman lose 85 pounds before 2005, which he gained back.

Shilstone told the New York Post in 2023 that he struggled to get Goodman to commit to his wellness journey.

“I said to myself, ‘Let me become an actor for a moment,’” he recalled, revealing that he took Goodman to the cemetery with a shovel. “I said, ‘John, here’s a shovel. You told me you’re going to recommit yourself and follow this plan. I said, ‘I want you to dig your grave. Until you dig your grave, you won’t understand what it means to live.’”

“Roseanne” co-stars, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, in Hollywood in 2005. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

He also reminded Goodman about who he should stay healthy for: “John, you have a lovely daughter, you have a lovely wife, and you’ve been successful, but you’re not gonna make it.”

Goodman has been married to Annabeth Hartzog since 1989. The couple met at a Halloween party in the late 1980s and share a daughter, Molly Evangeline Goodman, 36.

John Goodman and his wife, Anna-Beth, at "The Flinstones" premiere in London, England, in 1994. Andrew Shaw/Getty Images

That, Shilstone said, led Goodman to commit. He walked 10,000 steps a day, exercised regularly, and switched to an eating plan resembling the Mediterranean diet, emphasizing vegetables and limiting red meat.

Eventually, Goodman was down 200 pounds.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and cast members Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, and Emma D’Arcy, at the “Digger” world premiere in London, Britain. Hannah McKay/Reuters

In March, Goodman suffered a hip injury on the set of Digger, which led to a brief filming halt while he recovered.

He portrays the president of the United States in the dark comedy film, which will hit theaters on October 2.

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