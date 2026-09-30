John Cusack, 60, Sparks Fresh Plastic Surgery Rumors
“What did you do to your face?”
John Cusack, 60, has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with a podcast appearance on Monday.
The actor visited Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his roles in classic rom-coms like 1989’s Say Anything… and High Fidelity in 2000, as well as his newly released graphic novel, Momo.
In the comments, however, the conversation centered around something else: his appearance.
“What happened to his face?” someone asked.
After clips of the episode were posted on Instagram, fans went into a frenzy guessing what cosmetic work was behind Cusack’s “unrecognizable” appearance.
Some speculated that Cusack had received neurotoxin injections and fillers, while others were convinced the star had gone under the knife, claiming they could see “the pull” on his skin.
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“These guys and their facelifts!” one top comment read. Another person commented, “I’ll take super-obvious face lifts for a thousand, Alex.”
Many commenters expressed theri disappointment in Cusack’s appearance, writing, “Oh John wtf have you done to your face.”
“How sad is it that he’s done this to his face,” one person wrote. “He now looks odd and 20 years older. He also needs to stop dying his hair.”
Many commenters compared Cusack’s appearance to other celebrities they suspected had undergone cosmetic tweaks.
“Is he turning into Barry Manilow?” One person asked, comparing Cusack to the celebrated artist who has admitted to undergoing a facelift and other cosmetic tweaks.
Still, some fans defended Cusack.
“John Cusack was/is one of my favorite actors. He got a facelift. Getting old in Hollywood is not easy but let’s hope this is a fresh one and it will settle,” one person wrote.
Cosmetic work typically takes time to “settle in,” as the tissue heals and swelling comes down. With a facelift, healing can take more than three months.
“This is such a great excerpt of this interview,” one fan wrote. “Can’t believe so many people are focusing on his looks? Strange society we’ve become.”
Cusack has never publicly discussed the plastic surgery rumors. But during the interview, he addressed another long-standing rumor: that he turned down the role of Walter White, the main character in the popular drama series Breaking Bad.
He said the rumors even got him second-guessing his own memory, but the show’s creator confirmed to Cusack that the role, played by Bryan Cranston, was never offered to him.
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