 Skip to main content
(DON'T) SAY ANYTHING...

John Cusack, 60, Sparks Fresh Plastic Surgery Rumors

“What did you do to your face?”

Los Angeles:John Cusack photographed for Parade Magazine in 2001 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

John Cusack, 60, has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with a podcast appearance on Monday.

The actor visited Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his roles in classic rom-coms like 1989’s Say Anything… and High Fidelity in 2000, as well as his newly released graphic novel, Momo.

In the comments, however, the conversation centered around something else: his appearance.

View this post on Instagram

“What happened to his face?” someone asked.

After clips of the episode were posted on Instagram, fans went into a frenzy guessing what cosmetic work was behind Cusack’s “unrecognizable” appearance.

Commenters suspected that John Cusack’s appearance was the result of cosmetic tweaks.

Commenters suspected that John Cusack’s appearance was the result of cosmetic tweaks.

Instagram/Josh Horowitz

Some speculated that Cusack had received neurotoxin injections and fillers, while others were convinced the star had gone under the knife, claiming they could see “the pull” on his skin.

“These guys and their facelifts!” one top comment read. Another person commented, “I’ll take super-obvious face lifts for a thousand, Alex.”

John Cusack and Ione Skye in 1989's 'Say Anything.'

John Cusack and Ione Skye in 1989’s ‘Say Anything...’

Gracie/Kobal/Shutterstock/20th Century Fox

Many commenters expressed theri disappointment in Cusack’s appearance, writing, “Oh John wtf have you done to your face.”

“How sad is it that he’s done this to his face,” one person wrote. “He now looks odd and 20 years older. He also needs to stop dying his hair.”

Jeff Probst has hosted “Survivor” for 26 years. Pictured here in 2010 and in 2022.
SECRET ADVANTAGE

‘Survivor’ Host Reveals His Secret to Looking So Young at 64

Roosa Rahkonen

Many commenters compared Cusack’s appearance to other celebrities they suspected had undergone cosmetic tweaks.

“Is he turning into Barry Manilow?” One person asked, comparing Cusack to the celebrated artist who has admitted to undergoing a facelift and other cosmetic tweaks.

John Cusack at Variety Studio Presented by Google TV held at The Pendry on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images)

John Cusack at Variety Studio Presented by Google TV in San Diego, California, on July 24, 2026.

Katie Jones/Variety via Getty Images

Still, some fans defended Cusack.

“John Cusack was/is one of my favorite actors. He got a facelift. Getting old in Hollywood is not easy but let’s hope this is a fresh one and it will settle,” one person wrote.

American actress, singer and dancer Jasmine Guy, wearing a white outfit with gold and silver detail, attends the 63rd Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 25th March 1991. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
IF YOU CAN'T SAY SOMETHING NICE...

Actress, 64, Hits Back at Accusations That She 'Aged Badly'

Roosa Rahkonen

Cosmetic work typically takes time to “settle in,” as the tissue heals and swelling comes down. With a facelift, healing can take more than three months.

“This is such a great excerpt of this interview,” one fan wrote. “Can’t believe so many people are focusing on his looks? Strange society we’ve become.”

John Cusack and Jack Black in the 2000s rom-com “High Fidelity.”

John Cusack and Jack Black in the 2000s rom-com “High Fidelity.”

IMDb/Buena Vista Pictures

Cusack has never publicly discussed the plastic surgery rumors. But during the interview, he addressed another long-standing rumor: that he turned down the role of Walter White, the main character in the popular drama series Breaking Bad.

He said the rumors even got him second-guessing his own memory, but the show’s creator confirmed to Cusack that the role, played by Bryan Cranston, was never offered to him.

Allison Kuch and Issac Rochell attend the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
OFF THE NOSE

NFL Player’s Wife Shows Shocking ‘Botched’ Nose Job

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW