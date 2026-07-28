Lifestyle 'GAME TIME' ‘Jersey Shore’ Star, 38, Shares Big Update After Shock Cancer Diagnosis The reality star received the news ahead of her upcoming surgery.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is preparing to undergo a hysterectomy after receiving an encouraging update in her cervical cancer battle.

The 38-year-old Jersey Shore alum revealed on TikTok last week that a PET scan showed her stage 1 cancer had not spread, clearing the way for her next major step: surgery.

“The scan was done, and she was like, ‘Great news! It didn’t spread,’ Polizzi recalled the nurse exclaiming. ”Everything is good. I feel great.”

Snooki revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Polizzi said she had completed blood work and an EKG for surgical clearance, making the looming procedure suddenly feel real.

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“Now, like, it’s game time,” she said. “It’s happening soon.”

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The reality star admitted she was frightened by the planned abdominal surgery, which she said will require an incision similar to a C-section rather than a laparoscopic procedure.

“I’m losing an organ,” she said. “Getting cut open and taking something out of your body, like, I’m scared.”

Polizzi has had cosmetic surgery before, but she joked that it had done little to prepare her for this operation.

Snooki shared the good news about her cancer battle with her followers on TikTok. Snooki/ TikTok

“I never really got surgery before like that,” she said, before correcting herself. “Well, I got my boobs done, so OK.”

A hysterectomy removes the uterus and, depending on the operation, may also remove the cervix and nearby tissue. Surgery is a standard treatment option for some stage 1 cervical cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Stage 1 means the cancer is confined to the cervix. The five-year relative survival rate for cervical cancer caught early is about 91 percent, according to the agency.

Polizzi’s PET scan was used to look for signs that the disease had traveled elsewhere in her body. The scan requires a small amount of radioactive tracer, a detail that caught the reality star completely off guard.

Snooki revealed she is anxious about the big procedure ahead, despite previously going under the knife for a boob job. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A nurse entered the room carrying what Polizzi described as a “big suitcase” containing the injection.

“I had no idea that they inject you with radioactive material,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What the f— is that?’”

Despite worrying that she might feel claustrophobic, Polizzi said she fell asleep during the scan and enjoyed “a great nap.”

She later learned she needed to keep her distance from Lorenzo, 13, Giovanna, 11, and Angelo, 7, whom she shares with husband Jionni LaValle, for the remainder of the day.

“I was basically a walking Chernobyl,” she joked. “Sorry, kids, can’t sleep with mom.”

Polizzi said she was shocked to learn she needed to stay away from her husand, Jionni LaValle, and children after one procedure. Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Polizzi first disclosed her stage 1 cervical adenocarcinoma diagnosis in February after a cone biopsy. She said she had received abnormal Pap smear results for several years but delayed follow-up appointments because the exams were painful and uncomfortable.

Instead of facing the problem, Polizzi admitted, she “pretended it wasn’t happening” until her doctor repeatedly urged her to return.

The Snooki Shop owner has since used her diagnosis to push followers to keep up with cervical cancer screenings and to create a space for others facing similar health scares.

Polizzi said she will continue documenting her journey online for her followers as she prepares for her hysterectomy. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

This time, she asked people who have undergone hysterectomies—and medical professionals—to flood her comments with recovery advice.

“I’m terrified of waking up and being in pain because I’m a baby, and I don’t like pain,” she said.

Polizzi plans to document the morning of her operation, just as she did with her cone biopsy, and wants the earliest surgery slot possible so she has less time to panic.

“I’m literally booking it for like 4 a.m.,” she said. “I won’t be able to work myself up because I’ll be too tired and cranky.”

For now, Polizzi said she feels healthy, is exercising, and is trying to eat well as she prepares for surgery.

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