Lifestyle LASTING SCARS ‘GMA’ Anchor Reflects on Shock Diagnosis After On-Camera Mammogram She now says a widespread health myth led her to believe she was not susceptible to cancer. Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach revealed the dangerous breast cancer myth she believed before receiving her own shock diagnosis at 40.

“I did not think cancer could happen to me,” Robach, 53, said on Thursday’s episode of the SHE MD podcast.

Robach—who later made headlines over her relationship with GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes while they were both still legally married to other people—said she felt “invincible” because breast cancer did not run in her large family.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got engaged in 2025 after their explosive cheating scandal. DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

But more than a decade earlier, Robach nearly rejected the Good Morning America assignment that would save her life when the network asked her to receive her first mammogram in a van in Times Square during a live broadcast in October 2013.

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Amy Robach smiles in a promotional image for "Good Morning America" in 2016. Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

At the time, Robach believed women without a family history of cancer could wait until 50 to begin screening.

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“There’s no way I’m doing that,” she recalled thinking. “I’m not going to get a mammogram 10 years before I’m supposed to, for television purposes.”

Robach said her life changed after undergoing a live mammogram on 'Good Morning America' in 2013. Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

Breast cancer survivor and GMA co-host Robin Roberts convinced her to reconsider, telling Robach that her belief that cancer could not happen to her made her exactly the type of woman who needed to be screened publicly.

While the overall risk of breast cancer before age 40 remains low, younger patients are nearly 40 percent more likely to die from the disease than women diagnosed after 40, according to research cited by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Robin Roberts and Amy Robach on "Good Morning America." Roberts, a breast cancer survivor herself, convinced Robach to take the on-camera mammogram assignment in 2013. Noam Galai/WireImage

Robach agreed but thought she was getting the mammogram solely to encourage other women to make their own appointments.

“I had no idea that I was actually going to be saving my own life,” she said.

Robach said it took her an additional month to get another screening after the doctor called her with concerns. Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

Days later, technicians began calling about something suspicious. Robach initially ignored the calls and waited nearly a month to receive follow-up imaging because she remained convinced it was nothing serious.

The additional testing revealed a malignant lump in her right breast.

“I sobbed. I heaved. I actually had a full-on panic attack,” Robach said. “That’s how much I didn’t believe breast cancer could happen to me.”

Robach was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction.

Still, Robach said completing treatment did not mean cancer disappeared from her life.

Now, over a decade after her diagnosis, Robach says cancer is a "lifetime diagnosis". Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

“Once you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, that cancer stays with you mentally,” she said. “Even if physically you have it cut out, the treatment and all the doctors tell you, ‘You are cancer-free. You are in remission,’ it never leaves you.”

Robach described cancer as a “lifetime diagnosis” that changes how survivors think, behave, and treat their bodies.

She said survivors must learn to manage the fear of recurrence, even when doctors can no longer detect the disease.

“You have to deal with some real mental health aspects that come with this disease,” she said. “You have to manage concern and worry. You have to learn how to be brave in a way that you didn’t know you could.”

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Her double mastectomy also left permanent physical reminders. Robach compared the procedure to an amputation and said she experiences numbness, shooting pain, and the sensation of having “two foreign objects” attached to her body.

“I don’t ever forget what I’ve been through,” she said. “But I don’t want to.”

Robach said the emotional toll can intensify after treatment ends, when loved ones expect survivors to celebrate being in remission.

“You don’t feel like celebrating because there are new emotions,” she said. “There are concerns. There are worries that it’s going to come back.”

Robach says she now approaches life differently after her diagnosis. DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Robach has partnered with Novartis and its Breast Cancer Unscripted campaign to encourage patients to discuss recurrence risks and connect with other survivors.

Despite the lasting fear, she said cancer made her more grateful, joyful, and protective of her time.

“I celebrate every birthday in a way I never had before,” Robach said. “It’s a blessing to be growing older, is it not?”

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