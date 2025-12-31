Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer Lopez, 56, kicked off her “Up All Night: Live In Las Vegas” residency by cheekily hitting back at her critics while wearing an ab-baring two-piece.

As the Bronx native spoke to the sold-out audience of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30, she joked about the “funny things” she hears from her detractors, as seen in a TikTok video posted by @BasicallyHollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why does she always dress that way?” the singer said, imitating some common complaints. “Why doesn’t she dress her age?” and “Why is she always naked?”

Jennifer Lopez wears a lingerie-inspired bodysuit during the debut of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty

Lopez, draped in a matching set of embellished green separates, then grabbed her bedazzled microphone off the stand and laughed. “And I said, ‘If you had this booty, you’d be naked too,” she remarked, before turning around to show the audience just what she meant.

Since her career took off in the early 1990s, Lopez has been known for taking bold fashion risks, both on the red carpet and on stage. The plunging green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards has its own Wikipedia page, and her performance outfits have long featured dramatic midriff cut-outs, low-rise waists, and high-cut hemlines.

Lopez performs in a similarly skimpy two-piece at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on December 8, 1999. Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

And Lopez is no stranger to the age-defying conversations around her looks. In a 2015 Us Weekly interview, Lopez told the magazine, “I see pictures of myself in my twenties and go, ‘Oh, I look better now!’”

As for the rest of the debut night, Lopez also took the time to poke fun at her multiple marriages while on stage. In reference to her first Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018, she joked with Tuesday night’s audience that the last time she did this, she “wasn’t even married twice,” adding, “That’s not true; it was only once—felt like twice.”

Lopez has been married four times. She married Ojani Noa in 1997, backup dancer Cris Judd in 2000, Marc Anthony (with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian) in 2004, and Ben Affleck in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez in a plunging neckline earlier this month at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03, 2025. Getty

While 2025 started on a tumultuous note for the singer—in January, she and actor Ben Affleck finalized their divorce—Lopez appeared in good spirits throughout the evening, laughing with her crowd about the state of her love life.

“I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. It’s over and we just...boom and it’s fun, it’s all good,” she said. “The good news is that I’m learning and growing, and we’re in our happy era right now.”

In a chaotic era where up is down and down is up, it’s nice to know we can rely on Lopez’s good humor—and the fact that no matter what year it is, she will be showing off her figure in something short and sequinned.