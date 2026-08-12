‘THIS IS SCARY’ Child Star’s Thin Appearance Sparks Concerns for Her Health “What happened to her?” Getty Images

A child star’s appearance in a new interview sparked worry over her health.

On Tuesday, actress Jenna Ortega, 23, sat down with Esquire for a video interview to discuss her Hollywood career. But in the YouTube video as well as all three clips shared on Instagram, the comments started to fill with worry over Ortega’s appearance.

The top comment on the first Instagram video, with over 124,000 likes, read, “What’s with everyone looking emaciated?”

Jenna Ortega attends the U.K. Premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on August 29, 2024, in London, England. Lia Toby/Getty Images

“People will look you dead in the eyes and try and convince you that this is normal,” one person wrote. This comment gained over 51,000 likes. A third person echoed, “It’s getting alarming now.”

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Many commenters were calling the Wednesday actress “very thin” and even “skeletal,” writing, “This is so scary.”

Commenters were worried about Jenna Ortega after her latest video interview. Instagram/Esquire

Multiple people asked the question: “What happened to her?”

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“For everyone asking what’s wrong with her… she is following the current beauty standard which is looking super skinny,” one person wrote.

Jenna Ortega at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California, in March 2025. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Since 2025, “ideal” body type has been moving more and more towards the thinner side, and many celebrities have sparked health concerns with their shrinking frames.

These stars include A-listers like Demi Moore and Charlize Theron.

Some Hollywood stars like Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey are also open about taking appetite-suppressing GLP-1 drugs.

Ariana Grande’s latest music video for "Petal" sparked concern over the singer’s weight. YouTube/Ariana Grande

Multiple people were comparing Ortega to pop star Ariana Grande, whose latest music video for her hit song “Petal” sparked widespread worry over her weight on July 31.

In early August, Grande’s representatives said that she would be taking a hiatus from public life amid “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Jenna Ortega at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2025. Steve Marcus/Reuters

To many fans, their greatest concern was Ortega’s well-being.

“She is such a kind and bright girl, with a gift for making others smile. My heart hurts in an unimaginable way… Jen, I hope you’re OK," one person wrote on YouTube, signing the message with a sad face.

On Instagram, one fan wrote, “Look, I’m not trying to criticize, but I notice even Jenna looks really thin there—I mean, she’s always been thin, but now she looks even more so. I hope she’s OK and that this is just a phase.”

Jenna Ortega at the premiere of her film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” in London, Britain, in August 2024. Mina Kim/Reuters

During her Tuesday interview, Ortega, who has acted since she was eight, opened up about her experiences as a child star on set.

“I wasn’t asking for a sip of water. I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody,” she said when asked about the mistakes she made in the beginning of her career.

“Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself.”

“Wednesday“ stars Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Los Angeles, California, in April 2023. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Looker reached out to Ortega’s representatives for a comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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