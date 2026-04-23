Lifestyle 'i lost my way' Jelly Roll Confesses Major Setback in His Weight-Loss Journey The Grammy-winning rapper admitted he was “scared” to weigh himself. Getty

Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll shared a candid update about his widely followed weight-loss journey.

The 41-year-old “Save Me” singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, published a YouTube video on Friday detailing his fitness progress to fans.

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“I have, to some degree, lost my way,” he admitted.

After his incredible weight loss from 560 pounds to 264 pounds, he achieved his dream of appearing on the cover of Men’s Health magazine in January.

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Jelly Roll appeared on the cover of Men's Health in January 2026. Men's Health

“This is where the game gets a little ugly,” he continued in the video.

“We hit the goal, and it was right before the holidays. So, I was like, you know what, man? I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. Said, ‘I’m going to enjoy the holidays.’”

Jelly Roll at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Jelly told viewers about the holiday food he enjoyed and his uninhibited birthday celebration.

“I had a big Thanksgiving meal, and I had a big birthday meal, and I ate a big Christmas meal,” he said.

Jelly Roll attends the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Then, just two weeks before Christmas Day, Jelly broke his collarbone in an ATV accident that led to a hospital visit and halted his exercise routine.

Since then, he says he has avoided weighing himself.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the Grammy Awards in February 2026. Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m afraid to see what the scale is going to say,“ he admitted.

“I feel really fat, I feel really bloated,” he added. “I feel like the scale’s gonna let me down. I feel like I’m gonna find out I’ve gained like 15 pounds over the f---ing last six months.”

He then stepped on the scale, which showed Jelly’s weight was slightly over 276 pounds.

“We’re up 12 pounds,” he said.

Now, Jelly is back on his exercise routine, sharing his plan to run his first New York City Marathon in November.

“I want to get these last 40 or 50 lbs off, and then I eventually want to cut my skin,” Jelly said of his future intentions.

“And I eventually want to be on the cover of something crazy like GQ or Rolling Stone or Vanity Fair or Forbes or Time with my shirt off. I know this is getting real silly now, but I don’t know. I just believe there’s this story that a guy can go from 560 pounds to a shirt off picture,” he said, adding, “It’s absurd.”

Jelly has previously shared that, instead of using a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, he shed pounds by completely re-examining his relationship with food.

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