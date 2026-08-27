CUTTING BACK Jelly Roll, 41, Publicly Addresses Ozempic Rumors After 275lb Weight Loss The Grammy-winning singer opened up about his dramatic weight loss. Jason Kempin/Getty Images;Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jelly Roll is addressing speculation that Ozempic contributed to his dramatic weight loss.

The 41-year-old country star, whose real name is Jason DeFord, addressed the rumors while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 26, after Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested that the singer’s weight loss was connected to the popular GLP-1 medication.

Jelly Roll addresses Ozempic rumors after losing 275 pounds. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

During his monologue, Jelly Roll played a clip of Watters discussing what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and joking that Ozempic should come with a warning label because of its supposed side effects.

“First of all, Jesse, I’ll have you know Ozempic is the only drug I haven’t tried,” Jelly Roll said in response. “I know it sounds unbelievable, but I lost weight the old-fashioned way: cocaine.”

The Grammy-winning singer and rapper joked that cocaine use trimmed him down, but clarified he worked on his diet and exercise with a medical team. Getty Images

He then clarified that the line was a joke, adding, “No seriously, I got in shape before the GLP-1 craze started. And I’m kind of proud of the fact that I did it through diet and exercise.”

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The Grammy-winning rapper and singer has been open about his weight-loss journey, which began in earnest in 2023. At his heaviest, he weighed 540 pounds. By late 2025, he had dropped to about 265 pounds, amounting to a 275-pound loss.

In an interview published this past January, he told Men’s Health that his weight had affected nearly every part of his life.

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“I was a prisoner to my own body,” he said, describing his struggle with food addiction as well as the physical limitations he experienced at his highest weight.

He worked on his relationship with food as well as his substance abuse. Instagram/Jelly Roll

To lose the weight, Jelly Roll worked with a medical team, chef and sports nutritionist while focusing on his diet, exercise and mental health. He also began treating his relationship with food as an addiction, drawing on his experience in recovery from cocaine, codeine and alcohol addiction.

Although he has repeatedly said he did not rely on GLP-1 medications for his transformation, he later clarified that he briefly tried weight-loss medication early in his journey before stopping after two weeks.

In February, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, revealed that she took GLP-1 medication. SHELBY TAUBER/Shelby Tauber/Reuters

Jelly Roll’s comments come months after his former wife, Bunnie Xo, opened up about her own experience with a GLP-1. In February, Bunnie, 46, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, told People that she experienced suicidal ideation while taking the medication.

“Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1,” she said, adding that December 2025 was “one of the darkest times” of her life.

Bunnie said she began taking GLP-1 medication because both of her parents had diabetes and she had struggled with her insulin levels.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married for nearly a decade. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Bunnie met backstage at one of his concerts in Las Vegas in 2015 and married at a courthouse the following year. Bunnie became stepmother to Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee, and son, Noah, and the couple renewed their vows in 2023.

After nearly a decade of marriage, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in July.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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