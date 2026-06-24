Lifestyle AMERICAN SIGH Jason Biggs’ Ex Slammed for New Creepy Comments About Their Son Jenny Mollen just can’t quit while she’s behind. Getty Images/Instagram

Actress-turned-writer Jenny Mollen caused a stir over new comments about her preteen son.

On Tuesday, Mollen appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, to address the criticism surrounding pictures she posted on Instagram in May.

In the two photos, the best-selling author—who shares her two sons with her ex-husband, American Pie star Jason Biggs—lies in bed on top of her 12-year-old son, Sid.

In the caption of her widely criticized post, the 47-year-old wrote, “Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenny Mollen faced criticism after she posted these two pictures on Instagram with her 12-year-old son, Sid. Instagram/Jenny Mollen

On the podcast, Mollen explained that the post and her widely criticized Substack essays were made jokingly.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“And by the way, if you knew my son, like he’s really the predator on me,” she said. “He’s the one who’s f---ing all over me. I’ve been like trying to like lock him out of the bathroom for like the last 12 years.”

She continued to detail their supposed dynamic.

“I’m in this dysfunctional relationship with like a guy who’s like, you know, ‘Can you hold my head while I like vomit into the toilet? Can you give me a full-body massage before bed? Can you, you know, be a dear and put more ice in my water bottle?’” Mollen said.

Adding, “Use and abuse me, and I’m still like, ‘Is he going to call? Like, I’m just never that girl. I’ve never been in that kind of relationship.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen announced their split after 18 years of marriage in May. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Mollen said her son is aware of the conversation surrounding her original post and teases her about it.

“Just like a little spider monkey on me and I’m in trouble,” Mollen said, adding, “And now he is like, ‘Get away from me, you molester,’ just to like f--- with me.”

On a more serious note, Mollen replied to comments calling her a predator.

“Nobody’s more afraid of predators than me,” she said. “Like literally, I never let my kids like sleep out. I was like, ‘Everyone is a child molester until proven otherwise.’ Like, even my friends, I would not. I was so paranoid.”

Play Video

Hirsch asked Mollen why she thought people took the joke the wrong way, even though Mollen had made similar jokes throughout her career.

“I think they thought that maybe the hug looked lascivious. I’m not sure. I don’t think they liked the caption ‘toxic,’” Mollen said.

“I think that, like, if I had made this joke a month ago, two months ago, it would have played differently,” she added.

In May, Mollen and Biggs announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen met while filming the romantic comedy “My Best Friend’s Girl” in 2007. They got engaged shortly after and eloped in 2008. Pictured here at the world premiere of the movie in Los Angeles in 2008. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mollen added, “I think that there’s something about a woman who is not attached to a man that somehow reads as a threat, dangerous.”

She also addressed the comment she had made in May on her Substack, writing that a 12-year-old girl talking to her son was not “hotter” than she was.

She said it was a “joke about like the way that you can spin over somebody that you love. Like nothing more nothing less.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen starred together in multiple movies. Pictured here in the 2009 film “Kidnapping Caitlynn.” IMDb

After Hirsch posted a clip of the interview on Instagram, many commenters were unimpressed by Mollen’s reasoning.

“This really didn’t change the narrative. The caption was weird. It’s still weird. I have two sons. This thinking is strange,” one person commented.

Another added, “Holding your older children isn’t weird at all but the fact that you compared it to someone you date or a romantic relationship & then explaining it like this is though.”

A third one chimed in, “Imagine a dad writing an article like this about his daughter.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog