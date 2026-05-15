Lifestyle ROOT CAUSE I Took Hormone-Focused Hair Supplements for 30 Days—Here’s What Happened I already had success with the brand’s original formula, so when Omi launched Harmonize for hormone-related shedding, I wanted in. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Elizabeth Denton

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve been through a lot with my hair: too much bleach, heat, and aggressive styling over the years. I’ve worked hard to bring my hair back to a healthy state, and it’s finally in a good place. But lately, I’ve found myself paying attention to my hair in a way I never really did before. At 41 years old, hormones suddenly feel less theoretical than they did a decade ago. Friends are talking openly about perimenopause now. GLP-1 medications come up in everyday conversation. And subtle things—like noticing more strands in the shower—start to feel a bit concerning.

That’s part of why I was intrigued by Omi’s new Harmonize Hair Growth Peptides launch, one of two new iterations of the Kris Jenner-approved gummies. I’d already been taking the brand’s original formula and had noticed some great results: less shedding and hair that looked healthier than ever. So, when the brand introduced a version specifically formulated for hormone-related hair concerns, I quickly made the switch.

According to Omi founder Naomi Whittel, the decision came after hearing the same concerns repeatedly. “We kept hearing the same story from women in different life stages: ‘I’m doing everything right, but my hair still feels thinner,’” she says. “It made it clear to me that we needed a more targeted approach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Denton. The Daily Beast/Elizabeth Denton

Hormone-related shedding is more common than many realize, because it’s not something we usually jump to when we see extra strands in the shower. Whittel sees women describe increased shedding, less density, or texture changes before even making a connection to hormones. That’s why it was the right time to launch Haromize, which differs from the first Omi formula in a few key ways.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“The original Omi formula was designed to anchor hair follicles and promote stronger hair shaft structure,” Whittel says. “Haromize contains the original Omi formula plus our Hormone Balance Blend, which is much more targeted toward hormone-related shedding and scalp imbalance, with fenugreek and saw palmetto added specifically to support hormonal balance.”

To get another perspective, I checked in with my colorist, Soumuy Nam at Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, CA, who spends her days touching and assessing clients’ hair. She says she’s seeing more and more conversations around thinning than ever before. “I’m seeing many clients, younger and older, talk openly about hair shedding and thinning,” she says. “They often attribute it to perimenopause or menopause, or being on a GLP-1.”

Omi $ 86 Omi Harmonize Hair Growth Peptide Supplement for Women Powered by Omi’s proprietary peptide complex and fortified with hair-loving ingredients like B vitamins, biotin, and zinc, these supercharged vitamins are formulated to target thinning hair from every angle—hormones included. The clinically backed formula is proven to reduce hair loss by up to 48 percent in just 90 days while helping strands look fuller, stronger, and noticeably healthier over time. Shop At Omi

Muy, as she’s known, also pointed out something important: shedding and breakage aren’t the same thing, so you want to make sure you’re focusing on the right solution. “Breakage from overprocessed hair, the root is still intact,” she explains. “Thinning, you can feel and often see.” As someone who still colors my hair and heat styles it more than I should, that difference stood out to me. While I can definitely be guilty of stressing my strands, actual thinning is a different conversation, and I need to pay attention to it systemically.

Muy recommends a 360-degree approach, not just one or the other. Supplements are just one piece of the picture. She recommends seeing a doctor to check for underlying causes of thinning, avoiding excessive heat when styling hair, and never sleeping with wet strands, as hair is more vulnerable to breakage when damp.

I’m still early in my switch to Haromize (I swear by the brand’s original hair growth gummies), but after four weeks, I’ve already noticed far less shedding. Plus, my hair looks shinier than ever before.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog