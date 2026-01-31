Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

For years, brands have told us that scalp care is skin care, pushing multi-step routines designed to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, and treat the scalp—often entirely separate from the hair itself. So what’s the thought process here?

“When the scalp has buildup, irritation, or inflammation, it can affect the cellular activity within the hair follicles, resulting in changes to hair growth and pigmentation,” trichologist Jay Small, a hairstylist and co-founder of haircare brand Arey, told The Looker.

Many people rely on a single shampoo to meet the needs of both the hair and the scalp (guilty), Small explained, even though they have very different requirements. It’s a distinction that matters, because scalp care really isn’t about comfort alone—it’s about creating the ideal conditions for hair to grow.

With that in mind, I took an admittedly haphazard approach to skinifying my scalp care, swapping my usual hydrating, curl-focused products for a hodgepodge of scrubs, serums, and scalp-friendly shampoos and conditioners.

I tested products used before, during, and after the shower, checking to see how my scalp felt and whether my hair felt softer or healthier.

Writer Jessica Timmons, who tested several scalp-care products Jessica Timmons

My conclusion: There’s some serious merit to this approach. Here are my thoughts on each category and what I’m incorporating in my routine going forward.

Scalp Serums

Serums were my introduction to the scalp-care world. They’re easy to use: apply directly to the scalp with either a dropper or a little spray top. The direct scalp contact and no-rinse factor should mean noticeable results, though I’d say patience is key here. I was also surprised by the range of purported benefits claimed for different scalp serums: hydration, improved hair density, reduced shedding, fewer flakes, reduced oiliness, stronger strands, and more.

“Like skincare, each scalp serum serves a specific purpose and can be effective when used consistently,” noted Small. What’s more, he said that topical treatments have been clinically proven to influence the hair growth cycle, so targeting the scalp directly with active ingredients makes a lot of sense.

Base-K The Bamboo Tonic Courtesy of brand

The Bamboo Tonic ($52, Base-K), a hair density serum from Base-K, is odorless, lightweight, quick-absorbing, and non-greasy. It’s a once-daily serum applied to a damp or dry scalp, and it has a few clinically studied ingredients shown to stimulate hair growth (caffeine is one, adenosine is another). I can’t say that I’ve noticed a dramatic change in shedding just yet, but my scalp really does feel healthy and balanced.

The OS-01 Hair Scalp Serum ($69, One Skin) is another nourishing serum intended to promote hair density and a healthier scalp microbiome, thanks to a proprietary peptide. “Peptides are commonly used in topical formulations because their shorter chain length allows them to more easily penetrate the skin barrier,” noted Small. This serum goes on easily and absorbs fast, so it doesn’t interfere with styling products.

Under Your Skin Soothing Scalp Treatment Drops Courtesy of brand

My daughter has a dry scalp that gets flaky, especially when it’s cold and dry, and the Soothing Scalp Treatment Drops ($54, Under Your Skin) from Under Your Skin work wonders. Glycerin and botanicals like pink pepper seed, willowherb, and Irish moss are hydrating and calming, adding much-needed moisture to keep flakes from forming. Bonus: this one worked from the very first application.

Shampoos and Conditioners

I felt pretty good about my regular shampoo and conditioner, but I deferred to Small’s advice of choosing a clean shampoo with active ingredients over scent and hydration alone.

“Washing is the most common step in a haircare routine, yet we often don’t prioritize ingredients the way we do when selecting a facial cleanser,” he said. “Since shampoo is primarily focused on the scalp, it presents an excellent opportunity to incorporate active ingredients into your routine.”

Bur Bur Growing Season Nourishing Conditioner Courtesy of brand

Enter Bur Bur’s Growing Season Nourishing Shampoo ($38, Bur Bur), which is formulated with mild surfactants and no sulfates. That alone makes it scalp-friendly, but ingredients like glycerin, panthenol, aloe vera, and burdock add soothing, hydrating, and barrier-supporting benefits. Non-occlusive oils—jojoba, Argan, and broccoli seed—won’t clog pores, either. The shampoo doesn’t foam very much, even when I diligently work it into every square inch of my scalp. It rinses well, leaving my scalp feeling calm and light.

The brand’s Nourishing Conditioner ($38, Bur Bur) is a nice chaser, with the telltale slip I crave. It’s designed to be applied from mid-length to the ends, so I keep it off my scalp entirely. The shampoo and conditioner combo leaves my hair soft and my scalp comfortable—no tightness, itching, or that slightly squeaky, over-cleansed feeling I sometimes get from clarifying formulas. It doesn’t deliver any immediate, dramatic “results,” but that’s kind of the point. My scalp feels balanced, and my hair looks healthy without feeling coated or weighed down. As a baseline routine, it quietly does its job, creating a calm foundation for the more targeted scalp treatments I layer in elsewhere.

Base-K The Bamboo Tonic Shampoo & Conditioner Courtesy of brand

The Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo ($60, Base-K) from Base-K, which is ideal for fine or shedding hair, also impressed me. Typically, it seems like my hair falls out to a worrying degree, though Small said it’s normal to shed approximately 70 to 100 hairs per day. “Individuals with longer or thicker hair or those who wash their hair less frequently may perceive their shedding as excessive, even when it falls within a normal range,” he added.

This lightweight shampoo and conditioner is loaded with ingredients designed to strengthen strands and stimulate scalp circulation, and I definitely notice both a volumizing effect and a happy scalp.

Scalp Scrubs

“Individuals with thick, coarse hair; a scalp prone to flaking; or greasy roots benefit most from adding a scalp scrub to their routine,” said Small. While those conditions do not apply to my hair, I often apply sprays, creams, and mousses to keep my curls defined and frizz-free. None of it is concentrated on my scalp, but some of this product probably makes its way there regardless, so I incorporated a couple of scrubs to see what happened.

I was wildly impressed with the Rice Powder Detox ($48, Base-K), another pick from Base-K. It’s made with rice powder, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid. The micro-exfoliating shampoo contains both physical and chemical exfoliators that give it a pleasing tingle when you massage it in, and it leaves my hair noticeably cleaner and lighter at the root.

Courtesy of brand

I was a little hesitant to try the Perfect Clean 2-In-1 Scalp Scrub & Clarifying Shampoo ($21, Nature Labs) from Nature Labs because clarifying shampoos always leave my scalp tight and my hair feeling like straw. This one suds up impressively and rinses well. My hair doesn’t feel stripped, but I definitely need a conditioner afterward.

Another pro tip from Small: stop using plastic, rubber, or silicone scalp scrubbers in the shower.

“When the scalp and hair are wet, they’re much more sensitive and susceptible to irritation, microtears, or breakage,” he said. “Harsh massagers can create friction that weakens the hair shaft, lift cuticles, and even cause tiny abrasions on the scalp, which may lead to inflammation or disrupt the natural barrier of the skin.” He adds that while scalp stimulation is healthy and can promote circulation and lift buildup, it’s much safer on a dry head.

My Current Approach

After testing products across every step of my routine, the biggest takeaway was that scalp care works best when it’s targeted. For me, a gentle shampoo and conditioner base, a weekly scrub, and a daily scalp serum seem to do the trick nicely. Not every scalp needs exfoliation, density support, or daily treatments, but when you choose products that address a specific issue and use them consistently, the payoff is real.

Your scalp doesn’t necessarily need more products—just the right ones.