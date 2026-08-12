GROW TIME Here’s How to Grow a Better Beard Fast, According to the Experts From oils to derma-rollers, here’s how to help grow and maintain a healthy beard. martin-dm/Getty Images

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A great beard can swiftly become a person’s signature look. Sure, they’re not for everyone, and unfortunately, even post-puberty, some folks just are more naturally endowed in the facial hair department (or cursed, if you’re someone who wants to be clean-shaven and has to shave every day). And while not every guy can grow a face mane as robust as Jason Momoa, experts agree that there are ways to supercharge your follicles and facilitate growth, or at least attempt to tidy up that scruff and make the most of what you’ve got.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just committing to quitting shaving (obviously); it starts at the foundation: the skin beneath the facial hair. “Start with the skin, not the hair. Everybody obsesses over the beard itself, but a good beard grows out of healthy skin,” says Chris Salgardo, founder of Atwater Skincare and former president of Kiehl’s. “And since most guys tend to quit the beard-growing game after about two weeks, exfoliation is central to getting rid of dead hair and skin.”

Dr. Sapna Palep, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Journelle Skin, agrees that a healthy beard starts by fostering healthy skin. “The best way to prep your skin to start growing a beard is by focusing on skin barrier health. If your skin barrier is healthy and intact, the process of growing a beard will be much smoother and faster,” she tells the Daily Beast. The best part? You don’t have to go to a dermatologist for treatments (though you should go in for annual skin cancer checks, of course)—a solid at-home routine will do.

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Aside from using a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliants, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, the waiting game is ultimately key, Salgardo says. “The other thing nobody tells you is to be patient. A beard fills in over months, not days, and for a lot of men, it keeps improving into their thirties. Don’t judge it at week two,” he says. “Set up the routine, leave it alone, and let it come in.”

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Salgardo says minoxidil, the same active ingredient in over-the-counter hair growth treatments like Rogaine, can also work for facial hair. Still, speaking with a physician or dermatologist before starting any treatment plan is always the best course of action.

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There are a host of tools out there with possible benefits, like derma-rollers, which help boost circulation and allow other products to absorb into the skin, which is thought to boost hair growth on your scalp and your face. While they won’t create follicles you don’t already have, anecdotally, these products can be a great addition to a foundational lineup.

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There are even hacks for healthier hair that many folks might already follow, Salgardo tells us, like getting enough sleep, along with managing stress, proper nutrition, and ensuring you’re getting enough vitamins. Palep agrees, adding that lifestyle and dietary changes can make a big impact.

“Protein and healthy fats help support hair growth,” while topical products like a beard oil, combs, and brushes can help keep hair soft and manageable, which prevents facial hair shedding and breakage and promotes a fuller beard.

For patchier beards, working with what you’ve already got is also critical, Salgardo notes. In fact, he says a pair of small grooming scissors may just be “the single most underrated tool” to shape a beard and keep it looking fuller.

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And of course, there’s the pièce de résistance, a tool all beard owners can benefit from: The right beard oil or beard balm. “What a great oil does is just as important: it keeps you in the game,” Salgardo says. “Most men quit in the first few weeks because of the itch and the flakes, and a good oil shuts that down by hydrating and soothing the skin underneath, which is where beard health actually starts.”

Ultimately, as your journey toward bearded excellence (or at least, a dash of healthy scruff) gets underway, Salgardo suggests that those on the quest keep the basics at the top of mind.

“Take care of the skin and condition the hair every day, and you give whatever beard your genetics allow the best possible chance to look its best,” he says. With some time yet before #NoShaveNovember, your best bearded days might very well be in front of you.

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