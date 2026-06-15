Oscar Winner, 80, Debuts Summer’s Perfect Haircut for Mature Women
At 80, Helen Mirren is still a master at switching up her hairstyles.
The Queen actress arrived in Taormina, Italy, with a new look at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival on June 12. Mirren wore a long, flowing tulle gown for the event, where she accepted a lifetime achievement award.
The ankle-length, colorblocked dress featured two vibrant shades of red and pink. She styled it with a complementary belt that sparkled on her waist, gold heels, and a boxy gold clutch.
Her makeup felt decidedly summery, with a lively wash of blush and a hot-pink lip color, while a set of crystal earrings delicately dangled from her lobes.
Mirren’s outfit was upstaged by her fresh bob-meets-pixie cut, referred to by Allure as the portmanteau term “bixie.” Her side-swept snow-white hair lightly framed the actress’s face and tapered at the nape of her neck.
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The new look gave Mirren a low-maintenance option for summer. Her previous style, a blunt chin-length bob with bangs, involves more diligent upkeep.
The Emmy winner attended the event hand in hand with her longtime husband, Taylor Hackford. Mirren married the 81-year-old director, whose films include An Officer and a Gentleman and Ray, in 1997.
While she went bright for the occasion, Hackford chose a more neutral ensemble, wearing a white suit, a navy shirt, and a slate-blue tie.
Mirren is widely considered one of the best actresses of all time. In 2003, she was recognized as a Dame of the British Empire for her contributions to drama.
Despite her serious silver-screen performances, Mirren maintains a whimsical off-screen aesthetic, dyeing her hair bold, unnatural colors and wearing sky-high heels.
The Barbie narrator matched a periwinkle dress with a voluminous, messy updo that featured a collage of blue, violet, and silvery hair colors.
In a 2019 interview, journalist Nadine Baggot posed a question to Mirren: “Gray hair or hair dye?”
“Whatever you want,” the celebrated star answered. “In general, I don’t color my hair at all, but sometimes I go for it; I think if I feel like a little bit of a change, mix it up.”
In 2013, she made a vibrant splash at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards with a choppy rose-gold pixie.
“I’m doing a play, and I wear wigs, so I can go any color I like,” she told Absolute Radio on the BAFTAs red carpet. “So, watch this base,” she said, pointing to her head.Mirren
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