Lifestyle CUTTING EDGE Oscar Winner, 80, Debuts Summer’s Perfect Haircut for Mature Women The celebrated actress is a master of transformation. ETIENNE LAURENT/REUTERS

At 80, Helen Mirren is still a master at switching up her hairstyles.

​The Queen actress arrived in Taormina, Italy, with a new look at the 72nd Taormina Film Festival on June 12. Mirren wore a long, flowing tulle gown for the event, where she accepted a lifetime achievement award.

The ankle-length, colorblocked dress featured two vibrant shades of red and pink. She styled it with a complementary belt that sparkled on her waist, gold heels, and a boxy gold clutch.

Her makeup felt decidedly summery, with a lively wash of blush and a hot-pink lip color, while a set of crystal earrings delicately dangled from her lobes.

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Mirren’s outfit was upstaged by her fresh bob-meets-pixie cut, referred to by Allure as the portmanteau term “bixie.” Her side-swept snow-white hair lightly framed the actress’s face and tapered at the nape of her neck.

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Helen Mirren poses with a newly cropped haircut while attending the 2026 Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images/Getty Images

The new look gave Mirren a low-maintenance option for summer. Her previous style, a blunt chin-length bob with bangs, involves more diligent upkeep.

Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Helen Mirren attends the Golden Eve event ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes, honoring her and Carol Burnett Award recipient Sarah Jessica Parker in Beverly Hills, California. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

​The Emmy winner attended the event hand in hand with her longtime husband, Taylor Hackford. Mirren married the 81-year-old director, whose films include An Officer and a Gentleman and Ray, in 1997.

While she went bright for the occasion, Hackford chose a more neutral ensemble, wearing a white suit, a navy shirt, and a slate-blue tie.

Helen Mirren, Taylor Hackford and Tiziana Rocca attend the Golden Globe dinner honoring Brunello Cucinelli during the 72nd Taormina Film Festival in 2026. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images/Getty Images

Mirren is widely considered one of the best actresses of all time. In 2003, she was recognized as a Dame of the British Empire for her contributions to drama.

Despite her serious silver-screen performances, Mirren maintains a whimsical off-screen aesthetic, dyeing her hair bold, unnatural colors and wearing sky-high heels.

Helen Mirren is pictured wearing a purple dress with a matching purple and blue updo upon her arrival at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

​The Barbie narrator matched a periwinkle dress with a voluminous, messy updo that featured a collage of blue, violet, and silvery hair colors.

​In a 2019 interview, journalist Nadine Baggot posed a question to Mirren: “Gray hair or hair dye?”

​“Whatever you want,” the celebrated star answered. “In general, I don’t color my hair at all, but sometimes I go for it; I think if I feel like a little bit of a change, mix it up.”

Helen Mirren poses in a pink pixie cut as she arrives for the 2013 British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, England. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

​In 2013, she made a vibrant splash at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards with a choppy rose-gold pixie.

“I’m doing a play, and I wear wigs, so I can go any color I like,” ​she told Absolute Radio on the BAFTAs red carpet. “So, watch this base,” she said, pointing to her head.Mirren

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