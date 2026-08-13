DARE TO BARE Oscar Winner Stuns Fans on 60th Birthday With Fully Sheer Outfit The star is on a tropical vacation to celebrate her milestone birthday. Randy Holmes/Getty

Halle Berry will celebrate her diamond birthday on August 14, turning 60 during a romantic trip to Fiji with her fiancé, musician Van Hunt.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, shared a glimpse of her celebration on Instagram, where she stunned in a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a gold necklace and black sunglasses.

“60 here I come…” she captioned the post.

And fans were quick to greet the Monster Ball star. One commenter wrote, “60 isn’t coming for you… You’re coming for 60, and apparently it wasn’t prepared.”

Halle Berry celebrates her 60th birthday with a trip to Fiji on August 12, 2026.

“Watching you embrace this chapter, the love, the confidence, the sensuality, is inspiring!”

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Another commenter praised Berry’s youthful look, comparing her to the titular character in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

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Fans comment on Halle Berry's 60th birthday celebration post on August 12, 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

“You are aging like Benjamin Button,” they wrote, “just saying, girl is going backwards.”

Fans comment on Halle Berry's 60th birthday celebration post on August 12, 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

One fan encouraged the Die Another Day actress to “make ‘this is 60’ a brand,” and wrote, “60 can be just as sexy as 20! You are living proof and an inspiration that my life can keep getting better as we age.”

Berry liked the comment, and seemingly indicated her gratitude with a folded hands emoji (🙏).

Halle Berry's family on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in August 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

The festivities started in late July, when Berry posted a series of photos of herself on a tropical vacation at Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.

She was joined by her family, including her fiancé and two children, Nahla and Maceo-Robert.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in May 2025. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Nahla, 18, is from Berry’s five-year relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, while she shares Maceo with her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez.

Berry has dated Hunt, a musician, since 2020. The pair were introduced through his brother, an employee at Respin, a health company owned by Berry.

Halle Berry on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in July 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

In one carousel, the star posted a similarly daring look: a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She also included photos of herself relaxing by the beach with a drink.

Halle Berry on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in August 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

And in another post, Berry shared a photo of herself relaxing poolside, which she captioned, “We got drunk last night, and still drunk today.”

Halle Berry and fiancé Van Hunt on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in August 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

The actress wrapped up the Kokomo vacation just last week, and had nothing but positive things to say about her experience.

“Everything was sheer perfection! So thoughtful, and all done with so much joy and love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Halle Berry on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in August 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

“The pre-birthday LOVO night celebration was epic and we shall never forget it!”

“The sweet island songs you all sang and delicious cuisine paired with the biggest smiles I’ve ever seen made the night truly magical,” she added.

Halle Berry on vacation at the Kokomo Private Island in August 2026. Instagram/@halleberry

Clearly, the star was enamored with the islands, as it didn’t take long for her to return.

“It’s true, Fiji does have the happiest people on Earth.”

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