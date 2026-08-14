Oscar-Winning Actress Celebrates 60th Birthday in See-Through Robe
The A-lister stunned fans with her sultry vacation snaps.
Halle Berry shared photos of the revealing vacation looks she wore for her romantic 60th birthday trip to Fiji with her fiancé, musician Van Hunt.
The Oscar-winning actress shared another glimpse of her vacation on Instagram wearing a see-through lace-trimmed robe that flaunted her toned figure.
She accessorized with a yellow gold Cartier love bracelet, black sunglasses, and her antique engagement ring.
“Today….don’t give a f---!” she captioned the post.
Fans quickly greeted the Die Another Day Bond girl and complimented her daring look. One commenter wrote, “Sis you got me zooming in too much.”
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Another commenter responded positively to her caption, saying, “Not a single f--- left in stock!! Carry on, @halleberry!”
In one photo, Berry was photographed lounging in a pool chair, complete with a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries and a mimosa in hand.
She also shared a kiss with Hunt, 56, as she held a half-eaten plum.
Berry has been in Fiji with her fiancé since August 10, when she shared on Instagram, “LOOK who’s going on another birthday celebration vacation?! This time just me and my man!”
The couple began their relationship in 2020, and the actress confirmed their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 5.
The Monster’s Ball star began the festivities in late July, when she visited the Kokomo Private Island in Fiji with Hunt and her two children, Nahla and Maceo-Robert.
Berry shares Nahla, 18, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. Meanwhile, she shares Maceo, 12, with her third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez.
In another photo posted August 14, Berry shared a selfie in which she wears a white linen top and white sunglasses and holds a birthday card.
“Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️ for all the birthday love and well wishes. I’m grateful to still be here!!” she wrote.
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