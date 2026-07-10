‘Hacks’ Actor Undergoes Drastic Body Transformation
Comedian and podcaster Jake Shane unveiled his transformation into a full-blown “gym bro” this week.
Known for portraying the social media manager (simply named “Social Media Girlie”) for Jean Smart’s character, Deborah Vance, in the Max series Hacks, the 26-year-old actor has hosted the wildly popular Therapuss podcast since 2024.
In a Men’s Health interview published July 9, Shane opened up about going from a relatively lean-bodied twentysomething to a ripped fitness enthusiast.
Shane built his comedy career by posting social media videos that humorously reenact historical events as if they had happened today.
Early videos include clips of Shane acting out George Washington’s photoshoot for the dollar bill, or the Founding Fathers’ reaction to John Hancock’s signature on the Declaration of Independence.
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Standing at just 5-foot-3, Shane weighed 136 pounds a year and a half ago, Men’s Health reported.
After his personal trainer, Louis Chandler, took a photo of Shane shirtless and sent it to his management, the response was positive.
“They were like, ‘You actually look good,’” Shane recalled to Men’s Health. “And I was like, Oh, really?’”
After receiving mild praise, Shane decided to take his routine more seriously.
“He is someone that goes to the gym five times a week, that focuses on his eating and his health when maybe that wasn’t a part of his lifestyle and personality before,” Chandler, who is also the director of fitness at Alo, told Men’s Health.
Still, Shane admitted that he struggles to find balance while juggling his career, social life, and health pursuits.
“When I feel like I’m in shape, I go back into this cycle of ‘OK, now I need to dress cool. Now I need to be with the cool kids,” says Shane, “If I continue working out and looking good and continue being myself, I’m golden.”
One unexpected concern that came with his newly ripped physique is that getting “jacked” will drive away former fans by lessening the impact of his jokes.
“If I look good and talk about my insecurities,” he says, “it won’t land as hard as when I looked bad and talked about my insecurities.”
“I just need to find a new lane to make fun of myself, that’s not my body,” Shane told Men’s Health.
The TikTok influencer posted a short video on July 3 ahead of his Men’s Health exclusive, flexing his abs and showing off large biceps on an ab-glider machine.
On the TikTok clip, fans commented, “Jake, wtf, you are ripped,” and “I missed a chapter.”
“Wait, I didn’t expect this from you,” one person commented.
Another wrote, “We’re no longer shaking. We’ve made it so far,” referencing an infamous workout post Shane made two and a half years ago.
The internet personality had previously gone viral for sharing a 2024 TikTok of himself working out at the exclusive Alo Wellness Club with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, 37.
By contrast with his 2026 routine, in each clip of the 2024 post, Shane is shown uncontrollably shaking during exercises, shirt on, and his cherub-shaped face completely flushed as he struggles to keep up with his classmates on Pilates reformers.
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