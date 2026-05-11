Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Scolded for Posting ‘Filtered’ Mother’s Day Photo
As far as controversial social media content, Mother’s Day posts are typically at the bottom of the list. But Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, sparked controversy after a sweet multigenerational selfie she shared seemed “airbrushed,” according to fans.
Paltrow posted a photo to Instagram on May 10 in which she poses alongside her mother, Emmy Award-winning actress Blythe Danner, 83, and her daughter, Apple Martin, 21, whom Paltrow shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin.
“Happy Mother’s Day. Sending love to all of the amazing women who shaped us, loved us, and showed us the way,” Paltrow’s caption reads.
At first, the photo of the three radiant women elicited compliments. But the comment section quickly devolved into a quizzical series of quizzical responses from fans.
One commenter wrote, “But why ‘filter’ your mother??” and another said the image “looks like she’s wearing a mask, it’s so filtered!”
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The mother-daughter-granddaughter trio looked strikingly similar: each has piercing blue eyes, blond hair, and remarkably smooth skin—impossibly smooth, according to some users.
Fans noted the blurring on the women’s faces and responded to the Mother’s Day sentiment by criticizing the selfie’s artificiality.
Whether the accusations of Facetuning are accurate or not, Paltrow has long been recognized for her youthful complexion. The Academy Award winner founded her highly successful wellness brand Goop in 2008.
Paltrow credits her diligent—and often Goop-made—routine for her radiant skin, particularly products containing vitamin C. “It really protects against free radicals—which is a huge cause for aging—and it also brings an immediate glow to the skin," she told InStyle on May 3.
One person commented, “Awwww…Nepo 1 and Nepo 2. All filtered. How cute,” adding, “Come on with that!”
Another said, “Gwyn put down the Facetune,” referencing the ultra-popular face-editing app. One user remarked that it would be “so nice” to see photos that were not edited with Photoshop or similar software.
Still, while some fans couldn’t see past the perceived photo editing, others expressed admiration for the trio’s beauty and bond.
“Three generations of beauty,” one person wrote, with another adding, “So beautiful!! Each of you in your own way. Happy momma’s day.”
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