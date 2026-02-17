Model Apple Martin, 21, opened up about her journey with acne—and how her mother, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, tried to help.

Martin, who is the daughter of Paltrow, 53, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 48, walked viewers through her routine in a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video posted on Friday.

“So, I’m 21,” Martin said. “I know I still have a little bit of blemishes and such, but it was really bad in high school.”

“I mean, my acne was not like crazy, crazy, but it definitely affected my self-esteem,” she admitted. “Luckily, the worst it got was during COVID, so I could kind of, like, hide it.”

Living with acne gave Martin a new outlook.

“Now, I’m just kind of like, I’m human, like what am I gonna do? If I have a pimple, it’s not the end of my life,” she said.

Paltrow, being the helpful mother and organic skincare enthusiast that she is, offered guidance to her beloved daughter.

Martin said, “My mom definitely gave me advice and, like, God bless her, she would ask all of her Supergoop-y people about ike where I should go visit. I went to the dermatologist a million times.”

Martin found no miracle cures—which makes sense, as acne can be famously frustrating to treat—but shared some of her tried-and-true tips.

She explained, “You find a good chill skincare routine and like drink a lot of water. And honestly, the more that you stress about it, the worse it’ll get, most likely,” she said.

Pointing at her forehead, Martin added, “This is all stress.”

“Honestly, I think that everyone is still [gorgeous],” Martin said. “And if you wake up, and then you have a new pimple, just be like, ‘All right, that’s what today’s gonna be like.’”

The lovable nepobaby’s routine included sliding ice across her face to depuff, then washing with the Goop Daily Detox Foaming Cleanser ($38, Goop), and patting on Zo Skin Health Calming Toner ($50, Zo Skin Health).

Next, Martin added 47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum ($45, 47 Skin), which she described as “an anti-blemish and scar repair, so we need that.” She followed it with the Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer ($14, Amazon), then massaged her face with a Gua Sha tool.

Other complexion-boosting guest stars in Martin’s beauty lineup include Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask ($115, Bluemercury), U Beauty The Super Hydrator ($168, Amazon), and Goop 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum ($88, Goop), because this skincare routine couldn’t possibly be complete without a product from mom.