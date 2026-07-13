World’s Best Golfer, 30, Jokes About His ‘Receding’ Hairline
The world’s number-one golfer is confronting an opponent even he cannot outplay: aging.
Scottie Scheffler, who turned 30 on June 21, joked about his receding hairline while speaking to reporters about how he feels as he enters this new decade ahead of the prestigious Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
“I still feel young, and I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Dang, man, I’m getting old,’” Scheffler said. “Sometimes I feel old, sometimes I feel young.”
Scheffler admits the milestone birthday has not caused any sudden changes up top.
“My hair has been receding for years, so 30 is not going to have any effect on that,” he quipped.
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Scheffler’s receding hairline has already drawn plenty of attention online, even though hair loss is common among men: about 25 percent experience male-pattern baldness before age 21, and roughly two-thirds have noticeable hair loss by age 50, according to the American Hair Loss Association.
That scrutiny intensified after Scheffler added a fourth major championship win to his resume. TaylorMade, his golf equipment sponsor, shared a celebratory photo of him without his usual cap, prompting fans to accuse the company of digitally filling in his normally sparse hairline.
Scheffler’s lighthearted comments came shortly after an impressive performance at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, where he finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland.
Scheffler initially appeared steady in Scotland, carding a 2-under 68 during Thursday’s opening round.
“Wish I could have gotten a few more shots out of it, but overall, I think pretty solid,” he told reporters.
His game took a sharp turn on Friday. Scheffler shot a second-round 72 and missed the 2-under cut line, bringing an abrupt end to his four-year streak of 78 consecutive made cuts.
Scheffler admitted his performance simply was not sharp enough.
“I felt like I struck it better on the back nine,” he said. “Overall, just not quite good enough.”
He added that he was “hitting a little too far from the hole” and “wasn’t holing any of those putts.”
The early exit also handed Scheffler an unexpected five days to prepare to defend his Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale.
“A little different than I was planning,” he said. “Figure out how I get down to Birkdale and go from there.”
Despite the rare early exit, Scheffler has remained one of golf’s most consistent stars. He entered the Scottish Open with top-25 finishes in all 14 events this season.
His changing appearance also appears to be the least of his concerns away from the course. The father of two has said that getting home to his family is his priority once the season winds down.
“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler told People last month.
He said he looks forward to experiencing sports with his 2-year-old son, Bennett, who “loves golf,” and cherishes quieter moments with Remy, his second son with wife Meredith Scudder, who was born in March.
Scheffler also has a friendly relationship with President Donald Trump, with whom he’s bonded over rounds of golf.
The golfer said in 2025 that Trump sometimes calls or texts him after his victories. Scheffler also praised Trump’s enthusiasm for the sport and his habit of “feeding confidence” into the players around him.
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