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“BEAUTIFUL”

Legendary Actress, 79, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Video

The “Fatal Attraction” star said she was enjoying the wind blowing through her white hair.

Actor Glenn Close attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, 79, stunned her fans with a makeup-free video.

“Hi everyone, I’m home,” the eight-time Oscar nominee said with a big smile in an Instagram video she posted Tuesday night. In the candid post, Close was talking to the camera without makeup outside her Bozeman, Montana, home.

Last Sunday, she had posted a photo on Instagram saying she was on set filming her Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, which is mostly filmed in Los Angeles.

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Close told her followers she was “calming down” after her travels.

“Wearing my mama’s shirt, letting the wind blow through my white hair,” she said with a laugh. “Watching the sun go down.”

Close’s Madras checkered shirt featuring purple, orange, red, and teal shades belonged to her late mother, Bettine Moore Close. She died in her sleep at home on Feb. 23, 2015, at age 90.

Glenn Close with her mother, Bettine Moore Close, and daughter, Annie Starke, at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City in 2000.

Glenn Close with her mother, Bettine Moore Close, and daughter, Annie Starke, at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City in 2000.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I feel blessed,” Close said, looking into the distance. “Hi to you all. Bye.”

In the caption, she wrote, “And Pip is right behind me,” with a red heart emoji. Pip is her beloved Havanese dog, whom she often brings to public appearances.

Close also tagged Pip’s Instagram account, @sirpippinofbeanfield. In the account’s bio, she calls Pip her “only son.”

Close is also the mother of Annie Starke, 38, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner, producer John Starke.

Actor Glenn Close places the paw print in cement of her dog Pip during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Glenn Close said her dog, Pip, was right behind her while filming the video. Pictured here together in May 2026 at Close’s official hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Close’s glam differed significantly from those of her on-screen performances, from the 1998 period drama Dangerous Liaisons to her iconic portrayal of Disney villain Cruella De Vil.

Glenn Close told her followers she was wearing her late mother’s old shirt.

Glenn Close told her followers she was wearing her late mother’s old shirt.

Instagram/Glenn Close

For red carpets and award shows, Close often prefers dark eye makeup including eyeliner and eyeshadow. She emphasizes her brows with brown eyebrow pencil, and finishes the look with lipstick.

Glenn Close is resplendent in pink.

Glenn Close at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

John Shearer/Getty

In the comments, fans were quick to comment on Close’s “gorgeous” appearance.

“Beautiful as ever in your dear mama’s shirt and your white hair. We are the ones blessed,” one of the top comments read.

One fan wrote, “You are such a beautiful woman!” Another added, “Your white hair is lovely.”

Glenn Close has won multiple awards. Here with her 1995 Tony Award and her 1995 Emmy Award.

Glenn Close has won multiple awards for her acting. Here with her 1995 Tony Award and her 1995 Emmy Award.

Mark Cardwell;STR New/Reuters

Many people commented that this was the message they needed in the moment.

“I needed this! I lost my Mama yesterday. I think I’ll put on one of her shirts and feel blessed,” one person wrote.

Actress Glenn Close arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "102 Dalmatians," at Radio City Music Hall in New York, November 13, 2000. Ms. Close, who plays Cruella De Vil, stopped to pose with one of the Dalmatians from the movie which opens nationwide on November 22. PM/HB

One of Glenn Close’s famous roles was Disney villain Cruella De Vil. Pictured here at the premiere of "102 Dalmatians" at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2000.

Reuters

“Such a beautiful message,” another commented. “Thank you—it made me stop and feel blessed to have watched your genius on Broadway with my mum. You’re a beautiful soul.”

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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