Legendary Actress, 79, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Video
The “Fatal Attraction” star said she was enjoying the wind blowing through her white hair.
Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, 79, stunned her fans with a makeup-free video.
“Hi everyone, I’m home,” the eight-time Oscar nominee said with a big smile in an Instagram video she posted Tuesday night. In the candid post, Close was talking to the camera without makeup outside her Bozeman, Montana, home.
Last Sunday, she had posted a photo on Instagram saying she was on set filming her Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, which is mostly filmed in Los Angeles.
Close told her followers she was “calming down” after her travels.
“Wearing my mama’s shirt, letting the wind blow through my white hair,” she said with a laugh. “Watching the sun go down.”
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Close’s Madras checkered shirt featuring purple, orange, red, and teal shades belonged to her late mother, Bettine Moore Close. She died in her sleep at home on Feb. 23, 2015, at age 90.
“I feel blessed,” Close said, looking into the distance. “Hi to you all. Bye.”
In the caption, she wrote, “And Pip is right behind me,” with a red heart emoji. Pip is her beloved Havanese dog, whom she often brings to public appearances.
Close also tagged Pip’s Instagram account, @sirpippinofbeanfield. In the account’s bio, she calls Pip her “only son.”
Close is also the mother of Annie Starke, 38, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner, producer John Starke.
Close’s glam differed significantly from those of her on-screen performances, from the 1998 period drama Dangerous Liaisons to her iconic portrayal of Disney villain Cruella De Vil.
For red carpets and award shows, Close often prefers dark eye makeup including eyeliner and eyeshadow. She emphasizes her brows with brown eyebrow pencil, and finishes the look with lipstick.
In the comments, fans were quick to comment on Close’s “gorgeous” appearance.
“Beautiful as ever in your dear mama’s shirt and your white hair. We are the ones blessed,” one of the top comments read.
One fan wrote, “You are such a beautiful woman!” Another added, “Your white hair is lovely.”
Many people commented that this was the message they needed in the moment.
“I needed this! I lost my Mama yesterday. I think I’ll put on one of her shirts and feel blessed,” one person wrote.
“Such a beautiful message,” another commented. “Thank you—it made me stop and feel blessed to have watched your genius on Broadway with my mum. You’re a beautiful soul.”
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