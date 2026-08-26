“BEAUTIFUL” Legendary Actress, 79, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Video The “Fatal Attraction” star said she was enjoying the wind blowing through her white hair. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, 79, stunned her fans with a makeup-free video.

“Hi everyone, I’m home,” the eight-time Oscar nominee said with a big smile in an Instagram video she posted Tuesday night. In the candid post, Close was talking to the camera without makeup outside her Bozeman, Montana, home.

Last Sunday, she had posted a photo on Instagram saying she was on set filming her Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, which is mostly filmed in Los Angeles.

Play Video

Close told her followers she was “calming down” after her travels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wearing my mama’s shirt, letting the wind blow through my white hair,” she said with a laugh. “Watching the sun go down.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Close’s Madras checkered shirt featuring purple, orange, red, and teal shades belonged to her late mother, Bettine Moore Close. She died in her sleep at home on Feb. 23, 2015, at age 90.

Glenn Close with her mother, Bettine Moore Close, and daughter, Annie Starke, at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City in 2000. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I feel blessed,” Close said, looking into the distance. “Hi to you all. Bye.”

In the caption, she wrote, “And Pip is right behind me,” with a red heart emoji. Pip is her beloved Havanese dog, whom she often brings to public appearances.

Close also tagged Pip’s Instagram account, @sirpippinofbeanfield. In the account’s bio, she calls Pip her “only son.”

Close is also the mother of Annie Starke, 38, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner, producer John Starke.

Glenn Close said her dog, Pip, was right behind her while filming the video. Pictured here together in May 2026 at Close’s official hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Close’s glam differed significantly from those of her on-screen performances, from the 1998 period drama Dangerous Liaisons to her iconic portrayal of Disney villain Cruella De Vil.

Glenn Close told her followers she was wearing her late mother’s old shirt. Instagram/Glenn Close

For red carpets and award shows, Close often prefers dark eye makeup including eyeliner and eyeshadow. She emphasizes her brows with brown eyebrow pencil, and finishes the look with lipstick.

Glenn Close at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. John Shearer/Getty

In the comments, fans were quick to comment on Close’s “gorgeous” appearance.

“Beautiful as ever in your dear mama’s shirt and your white hair. We are the ones blessed,” one of the top comments read.

One fan wrote, “You are such a beautiful woman!” Another added, “Your white hair is lovely.”

Glenn Close has won multiple awards for her acting. Here with her 1995 Tony Award and her 1995 Emmy Award. Mark Cardwell;STR New/Reuters

Many people commented that this was the message they needed in the moment.

“I needed this! I lost my Mama yesterday. I think I’ll put on one of her shirts and feel blessed,” one person wrote.

One of Glenn Close’s famous roles was Disney villain Cruella De Vil. Pictured here at the premiere of "102 Dalmatians" at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2000. Reuters

“Such a beautiful message,” another commented. “Thank you—it made me stop and feel blessed to have watched your genius on Broadway with my mum. You’re a beautiful soul.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog