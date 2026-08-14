BRONZED OUT Hollywood Legend Shows Off Trademark Tan for His 87th Birthday The golden-bronze star thanked his fans for their well wishes. Screen Archives/Getty Images

Debonair leading man George Hamilton celebrated his birthday in style.

The 87-year-old actor shared a glimpse of how he spent his big day on social media, flashing a bright smile and showing off his trademark deep-gold tan.

“Thank you, everyone, for wishing me a happy 87th birthday. To many more celebrations and years of tanning with you all! Love, GH,” Hamilton, who was a major sex symbol of the 1960s and ’70s, captioned his August 12 post.

George Hamilton celebrating his 87th birthday on August 12, 2026. Instagram/@georgehamilton

The Golden Globe-winning Crime and Punishment USA star shared that he had received many greetings and was on his way to Memphis, Tennessee, to visit Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home.

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“I’m gonna have a great time,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to be here for 87 years.”

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George Hamilton, known for his playboy persona, posed on a bar for this portrait taken in Los Angeles, California, circa 1995. Bonnie Schiffman Photography/Getty Images

In a video posted August 14, Hamilton shared that he was visiting Graceland in Tennessee for Elvis Week, a fan-created holiday honoring Elvis Presley.

The annual gathering celebrates the life, music, and legacy of the late King of Rock and Roll. It includes a series of events, including concerts, panel discussions, and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest—an international competition that brings together top global talent.

The 2026 event started on August 8 and runs until August 16.

“I’ve been there a couple of times in my life, and last time wasn’t under great circumstances,” he said in the video. “This time, I hope we celebrate the king, and all of us are going to go back to a time when things were easier in our lives, and I hope fun. I’m back for having fun, too.”

The actor encouraged fellow fans to make the trip to Graceland.

George Hamilton and son George Thomas Hamilton. Instagram/@dr.georgehamilton

Hamilton’s son, George Hamilton Jr., also shared a post on Instagram with a series of childhood photos of himself with his father.

“Happy 87th birthday to my dad; the King of Cool, the smoothest of operators, and the man who has kept us laughing and tanning for 87 years. Love you, Dad. Here’s to many more,” he wrote.

George Hamilton after the release of the 'Love at First Bite' on April 28, 1979 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Harris/Getty Images

In 2014, the Crime and Punishment USA actor told Oprah the story behind his signature bronzed look that started when he was 14 years old.

George Hamilton and Liza Minnelli attend the Thalians Awards, where Minnelli was awarded the lifetime achievement award on October 8, 1994. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

“I went from an Eastern boarding school to a school in Florida, where my mother was, and I went there for the vacation and turned overnight into this lobster red,” he said.

Actor George Hamilton attending the 2014 Princess Grace Awards gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“And it was the first time I ever got hit on by a girl.”

Since then, Hamilton has kept up the look and appears as tan as ever on his 87th birthday.

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