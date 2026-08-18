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IDENTITY CRISIS

Legendary Actor, 87, Says He Suffered Tragic Surgery Side Effect

The ‘60s and ‘70s heartthrob shared painful details about the aftermath of his procedure.

George Hamilton, circa 1975.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Legendary leading man and tanning enthusiast George Hamilton revealed the devastating effect of a medical operation he had in his early eighties.

On Monday, the 87-year-old actor told Page Six that he lost his memory after undergoing an unspecified surgery four years ago.

“I had to read my own biography to learn who I was,” he said. “And I had to think, ‘Do I like this person?’”

George Hamilton poses for a portrait with a bottle of wine, lying on the counter in Los Angeles, California, circa 1995.

George Hamilton, known for his playboy persona, posed on a bar for this portrait taken in Los Angeles, California, circa 1995.

Bonnie Schiffman Photography/Getty Images

Hamilton re-read his 2008 book, George Hamilton: Don’t Mind If I Do: My Adventures In Hollywood, multiple times to help return his memory.

“[I] looked at things from my past, and I wasn’t sure if I had done them,” he said.

Doctors told Hamilton the memory loss would only last a few days, but that wasn’t the case. It took him years to remember his identity after coming out of the operation “not knowing who [he] was.”

The Golden Globe-winning Crime and Punishment USA star did not specify the medical condition or specific procedure.

George Hamilton poses by a Bentley, circa 1960.

George Hamilton said he had to read his own biography to recall his memories after a surgery.

Screen Archives/Getty Images

Hamilton said his most vivid memories were from childhood.

He also recalled “memories of manners and kindness and people who were together. Resiliency.”

Susan Saint James and American actor George Hamilton attend an event in Beverly Hills, California, on April 18, 1979.

George Hamilton and 'Love at First Bite' co-star Susan Saint James attending an event in Beverly Hills, California, on April 18, 1979.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Losing his memory taught the actor to reflect on his priorities.

“Things have come and gone, but kindness and good manners and optimism and belief in something more important than our egos is something people probably don’t think I think about,” he said. “But it’s most important to me at this age.”

George Hamilton and Katherine Bryan attend Authors Night 2025 with East Hampton Library on August 09, 2025, in East Hampton, New York.

George Hamilton shared details about his life with girlfriend, psychologist and interior design author Katherine Bryan.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The Love at First Bite star also shared details about his life with his girlfriend, psychologist and author Katherine Bryan.

The couple, who got together after Hamilton’s surgery, have dated for a year and a half.

“She’s great. Best thing is we bring a lot of fun into each other’s lives,” he said before calling Bryan “an incredibly nice human being.”

“Her consideration for other people is extraordinary,” Hamilton said. “She keeps a tight group with her that just adore her, and they’ve been kind enough to accept me.”

Katherine Bryan and George Hamilton attend Anne Hearst McInerney, Jay McInerney, and George Farias' Christmas Cheer Cocktails at The Doubles Club on December 9, 2025, in New York.

Hamilton called Bryan an "incredibly nice human being."

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A major sex symbol in the 1960s and ‘70s, Hamilton dated multiple high-profile women.

In 1966, Hamilton dated Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson. The couple attended the Academy Awards together that year.

Lynda Byrd Johnson and actor George Hamilton at the 1966 Academy Awards presentation.

George Hamilton and Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, at the 1966 Academy Awards.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Hamilton dated fellow actress Elizabeth Taylor from 1986 to 1987.

They attended the 1987 Cannes Film Festival as a couple while promoting their television film Poker Alice.

The two stars remained friends until Taylor’s death in 2011.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and actor George Hamilton arrive at the 40th Anniversary ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 1987.

Hamilton and Elizabeth Taylor attended the 1987 Cannes Film Festival as a couple.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

In 1972, Hamilton married actress Alana Stewart. The couple welcomed a son, actor Ashley Hamilton, in 1974, before their divorce in 1975.

He welcomed his second son, George Thomas Hamilton Jr., in 1999, with swimsuit model Kimberly Blackford.

George Hamilton in a bare-chested portrait circa 1964.
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Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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