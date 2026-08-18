Legendary Actor, 87, Says He Suffered Tragic Surgery Side Effect
The ‘60s and ‘70s heartthrob shared painful details about the aftermath of his procedure.
Legendary leading man and tanning enthusiast George Hamilton revealed the devastating effect of a medical operation he had in his early eighties.
On Monday, the 87-year-old actor told Page Six that he lost his memory after undergoing an unspecified surgery four years ago.
“I had to read my own biography to learn who I was,” he said. “And I had to think, ‘Do I like this person?’”
Hamilton re-read his 2008 book, George Hamilton: Don’t Mind If I Do: My Adventures In Hollywood, multiple times to help return his memory.
“[I] looked at things from my past, and I wasn’t sure if I had done them,” he said.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Doctors told Hamilton the memory loss would only last a few days, but that wasn’t the case. It took him years to remember his identity after coming out of the operation “not knowing who [he] was.”
The Golden Globe-winning Crime and Punishment USA star did not specify the medical condition or specific procedure.
Hamilton said his most vivid memories were from childhood.
He also recalled “memories of manners and kindness and people who were together. Resiliency.”
Losing his memory taught the actor to reflect on his priorities.
“Things have come and gone, but kindness and good manners and optimism and belief in something more important than our egos is something people probably don’t think I think about,” he said. “But it’s most important to me at this age.”
The Love at First Bite star also shared details about his life with his girlfriend, psychologist and author Katherine Bryan.
The couple, who got together after Hamilton’s surgery, have dated for a year and a half.
“She’s great. Best thing is we bring a lot of fun into each other’s lives,” he said before calling Bryan “an incredibly nice human being.”
“Her consideration for other people is extraordinary,” Hamilton said. “She keeps a tight group with her that just adore her, and they’ve been kind enough to accept me.”
A major sex symbol in the 1960s and ‘70s, Hamilton dated multiple high-profile women.
In 1966, Hamilton dated Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson. The couple attended the Academy Awards together that year.
Hamilton dated fellow actress Elizabeth Taylor from 1986 to 1987.
They attended the 1987 Cannes Film Festival as a couple while promoting their television film Poker Alice.
The two stars remained friends until Taylor’s death in 2011.
In 1972, Hamilton married actress Alana Stewart. The couple welcomed a son, actor Ashley Hamilton, in 1974, before their divorce in 1975.
He welcomed his second son, George Thomas Hamilton Jr., in 1999, with swimsuit model Kimberly Blackford.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Ad-Free
$79
First year then $119.99/year
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…