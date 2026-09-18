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TEN TOES DOWN

Football Legend Shares Emotional Update After Amputation

The NFL Hall of Famer revealed the life-changing “blessing” he received on social media.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 29: Football: Super Bowl XXIX, Closeup of San Francisco 49ers Deion Sanders (21) on field before game vs San Diego Chargers, Miami, FL 1/29/1995 (Photo by John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X47740 TK2 R11 F26)

John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

National Football League Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders has received new toes four years after undergoing amputation.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, 59, had surgery in September 2021 for a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. During his recovery, Sanders’s big toe and second toe of his left foot turned black, and doctors discovered three life-threatening blood clots. He had the two toes amputated in 2022.

On Sept. 16, one of his five children, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video of Sanders receiving two new toes on X.

Nov 10, 1996; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a games against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in 1996.

USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the video, Sanders was handed a white box holding his new prosthetic, which he joked was “wrapped up like they’re a gift.”

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders was thrilled with his new toes. Pictured here in September 2026.

Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His first reaction was visible amazement. “That’s a nice toenail,” he said, looking at the prosthetic. He turned it around and added, “That’s nice.”

He put the prosthetic on and exclaimed, “I’m 10 toes down again!”

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders was excited to wear his shoes again, although he admitted his toes needed to get used to his new prosthetic. Pictured here in Boulder, Colorado, in September 2026.

Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders—the only person in history to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, having played outfielder for the Atlanta Braves in 1992—admitted he needed more practice walking with the new prosthetic.

“I feel like it’s dragging,” he said while taking his first steps, joking that his toes and the new ones “haven’t made friends yet.”

Unknown Date; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco Giants outfielder DEION SANDERS in action during the 1995 season at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is the only person in history to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. Pictured here playing for the San Francisco Giants as an outfielder in 1995.

USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders was excited to be back to his own shoe size of 11.5 after feeling that his shoe was “sagging” without his two toes.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks poses for a portrait prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
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A healthcare worker assisting Sanders explained that the new toes would help his other toes not “collapse” to the right and avoid friction and blisters.

“I want to thank them all involved,” Sanders said. “It’s a blessing.” He also admired the color match, but joked that his toes were not yet happy with the newcomers.

A photo illustration of John Cena, Deion Sanders, Joe Buck, Brian Urlacher, and Brian Urlacher for The Looker.
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“It’s sort of like a dorm room, and there’s five people in the dorm now, instead of three,” he joked. “There’s two new people in, and they don’t really get along together.”

Karrueche Tran showed Deion Sanders's new toes on Instagram.

Karrueche Tran showed Deion Sanders’s new toes on Instagram.

Instagram/Karrueche Tran

Sanders was pointing especially at his middle toe, which pushed against the new prosthetic toes, almost lifting on top of them.

“Well, that’s another surgery,” he said. “‘Cause they got to straighten him out.”

A day after the video was posted, his new feet were on full display on his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran’s, 38, Instagram stories.

Actor Karrueche Tran attends Variety's 2024 Power of Women at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent

Deion Sanders has been romantically linked to actress Karrueche Tran since summer 2025. Tran is pictured here in October 2024 at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, California.

Etienne Laurent/REUTERS

After retiring from his NFL career, during which he won the Super Bowl twice, in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers and 1995 with the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders faced multiple serious health concerns.

In 2025, Sanders revealed he was diagnosed with a bladder tumor. He underwent a bladder removal and reconstruction before announcing he was “cancer-free” in late June 2026.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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