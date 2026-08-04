Lifestyle LIGHTS ON This Wearable Red Light Therapy Device Helped Ease My Neck Pain I tried the FlexBeam wearable red light therapy device for three months and no longer rely on a daily Advil dose to keep neck and shoulder pain at bay. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Flexbeam.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who doesn’t regularly work out, I didn’t think trying a red light therapy device for muscle recovery was for me. I mostly associated the technology with facials and beauty treatments. Several months ago, however, I got my hands on Recharge Health’s FlexBeam Infrared Therapy Device, a curved, hands-free wearable red light therapy device designed to help reduce pain and inflammation, speed up tissue recovery, and boost cellular energy.

I took over 75 flights last year, which means my neck and shoulder area has become uncomfortably tense (further exacerbated by my terrible posture). While I wasn’t exactly convinced the infrared light therapy gadget would be powerful enough to help reduce pain and stiffness, I was curious enough to try it—and commit to using it multiple times a week for three months.

After an initial session led by founder and CEO Bjørn Ekeberg, I didn’t necessarily feel like the device “did” anything: I felt some heat on my body, but that was about it. I did, however, notice I had a very solid sleep later that night—something I initially chalked up to jet lag and overall exhaustion. It turns out improved sleep is yet another well-researched benefit of red light therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the technical end, the device is engineered with targeted wavelengths: red light for surface tissue and near-infrared light to reach deeper points like muscles, bones, and joints. The FlexBeam works to stimulate mitochondria to produce more cellular fuel. In simpler terms, that translates to helping tissue repair faster.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Flexbeam $ 650 Flexbeam Wearable Infrared Red Light Therapy Device for Pain Relief I started using the device regularly in the evenings to see if I would experience any results. I started with one 15-minute session on my neck and back before bed most nights of the week (yes, even when traveling). The addition of the FlexBeam to my nighttime routine was something I began to look forward to; it’s become the perfect way to unwind and relax after a busy day. Shop Now Flexbeam

After another few uses, I started to notice that my sleep improved even more—and over time, there’s been far less tossing and turning or waking up in the middle of the night. I’ve also found that my neck and shoulder muscles feel more relaxed. I don’t get massages regularly, and haven’t changed anything else about my routine (including my poor posture), so I can confidently say that the improvements coincided with consistent use of the FlexBeam over three months.

The FlexBeam also pairs with an app that lets you customize treatments, log sessions, and sync data with devices like an Oura Ring or Garmin smartwatch. If you’re someone who likes tracking your wellness habits and progress, it’s a useful tool that makes it easier to stay consistent.

With the high cost of many wellness gadgets these days, it’s important to invest in the ones that will get the most results for you personally. While I wasn’t in the market for a red light device, the FlexBeam has become a consistent part of my daily routine—and one that I can clearly see has solid results around relaxing muscle tension and sleep quality.

Using the red light therapy device also showed me that there’s a market for it beyond the gym regulars or those struggling with injury or recovery. I’d recommend the FlexBeam to avid travelers, desk workers, or frankly, anyone struggling with muscle tightness, aches and pains... and that’s ultimately what sold me on the device.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog