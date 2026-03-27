Lifestyle GLOW WITH IT This Red Light Showerhead Is the Ultimate “Dark Shower” Upgrade Showering just got sexier. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/HigherDose

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I’ve long been partial to showering in the dark (well, almost—I usually light a candle). There’s something inherently indulgent about rinsing off the day in a soft, candlelit glow—it transforms an otherwise routine rinse into something closer to a ritual. Apparently, I’m not alone. “Dark showers” have quietly become one of wellness’ latest obsessions, and as a lifelong night showerer, I was more than happy to officially embrace the “trend.” After all, there’s nothing less relaxing than my pint-sized bathroom’s harsh fluorescent lighting.

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The concept behind the dark shower is simple: dimming the lights is thought to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down, supporting its natural rest-and-repair cycle while calming the nervous system. Now, you don’t need anything beyond a few candles or a dim lamp to get the effect, but I recently discovered an upgrade that elevated the experience even further—and, with added skin and hair benefits.

After seeing content creator Brittany Allyn describe Higherdose’s Red Light Therapy Showerhead Filter as the “ultimate anti-aging shower” upgrade on Instagram, I did what any self-respecting wellness obsessive would do and immediately decided I needed it ASAP.

The multifunctional showerhead filter casts an immersive red glow, delivering just enough light to see what you’re doing, while doubling as a head-to-toe LED light therapy treatment. The built-in LED lights support collagen production and help reduce inflammation, while the powerful 10-step filtration system removes impurities and microplastics in your water that can wreak havoc on your skin and hair.

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Dark showering aside, the benefits of a filtered, red light–infused rinse extend far beyond mood lighting. “Most people don’t realize how much minerals, chlorine, and buildup in the water are messing with their hair,” says celebrity colorist and hair extension expert Beau Dieda. “When you add a shower filter, you’re immediately cutting down on that harsh stuff that can leave the hair feeling dry, brittle, and coated.”

What makes the showerhead filter stand out, though, is the inclusion of LED light therapy—and how it’s delivered. Unlike LED masks or panels that sit directly on the skin, the showerhead emits red (650nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light from above. It disperses higher-intensity light from a distance, allowing for broader, more even coverage across your skin and scalp.

HigherDOSE $ 600 Higherdose Red Light Showerhead Filter The showerhead filter is designed with dual red and near-infrared wavelengths (650nm + 850nm) and a 10-step filter that helps reduce microplastics, chlorine, heavy metals, VOCs, and other impurities. Shop At HigherDOSE

“Red light therapy is one of those things that sounds a little gimmicky, but there’s real value in it when it’s used consistently,” Dieda says. “It works by stimulating blood flow to the scalp, which has so many benefits. Healthy hair starts at the follicle, so better circulation means you’re delivering more oxygen and nutrients right where the hair is growing.” In other words, red light therapy can help with color retention, reduce breakage, and promote hair growth—as long as you’re using the modality regularly. Since most of us shower daily, this two-in-one showerhead makes staying consistent non-negotiable.

On the skin side, the LED light therapy component offers a slew of glow-boosting benefits. “[Red light therapy] stimulates existing and new collagen production by activating fibroblasts,” Dr. Zulia Frost, MD, previously told The Daily Beast. “Use of these wavelengths can lead to improvements in skin texture, including reduced wrinkles and better hydration.”

After using the showerhead daily for over a month, my hair feels softer, tangles less, and my highlights look brighter and less brassy (not a listed benefit, but I’ll take it!). My skin—especially on my legs—also feels smoother, with fewer bumps and ingrown hairs.

Higherdose.

Key Benefits

Red Light and Water Filtration Dual Technology: Elevates the shower into a rejuvenating treatment supporting skin, hair, and mood.

Advanced Water Filtration : Reduces chlorine, VOCs, microplastics, and heavy metals for cleaner water that protects the skin and hair.

Mood + Stress Support : Created through warm, soothing red light.

Delivers Mitochondrial Support : May boost recovery and enhance sleep.

Portable Design: Features a charging dock that converts into a light stand, allowing you to use it in your shower or on your desktop, coffee table, etc.

Solid Battery Life : 100 minutes of battery life.

Easy to install: Comes with the required tool and can be installed in ten minutes.

I’ll be honest: I don’t love showering, and more often than not, I actively dread it. Maybe it’s the lingering after effects of a recent depressive episode, or maybe it’s the very real anxiety of knowing I’ll be freezing the second I step out. Either way, showering is not exactly my favorite self-care ritual, but a necessary one nonetheless. Yet, ever since installing this luxury showerhead, I’ve found myself actually looking forward to my nightly rinse.

There’s something about the soft red glow paired with the feeling that I’m doing something actually beneficial for my skin and hair (beyond just washing them) that transforms the shower from a chore into a spa-like ritual. Plus, that enveloping lighting effect is oddly sexy, which only adds to its allure.

Yes, it’s an investment. And yes, there are cheaper shower filters on the market, but none of them come with built-in red light therapy, a feature that I’ve decided I cannot bathe without ever again.

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