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GOING FOR GOLD

Racing Legend Stuns 12 Million People With Wild Workout Video

His surprisingly simple routine has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari looks on during F1 75 Live at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Clive Mason/Formula 1 via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

British race car legend Lewis Hamilton, 41, shocked fans with his chiseled physique.

On Wednesday, he shared a simple yet impressive workout routine on Instagram with his 44 million followers on the platform.

Hamilton is one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time, with a record-breaking 106 wins, and was granted knighthood by the British royal family in 2021. Now, he appears to be adding “workout influencer” to his resume.

In the video, which has racked up more than 634,000 likes and been viewed more than 12.7 million times, Hamilton works out at a gym using only a round abdominal disc with six rollers.

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First, he did one-arm push-ups while pushing the disc to the side with the other arm. Many fans were impressed that he kept one leg in the air throughout this exercise.

Next, he took a plank position with his elbows down on a disc, and placed his feet on the abdominal disc with rollers. Then, he lifted his hips up and down while moving his legs forward and back.

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As his last challenge, Hamilton did push-ups with one hand on the roller disc and the opposite leg in the air.

Every time he came up from a push-up, he pushed the roller board under his body and reached it back towards the leg that was in the air.

In the caption, Hamilton wrote: “Cross body core stretches/Anti-rotation planks/Dynamic loaded reach throughs/2 reps of 20/Repeat.”

Lewis Hamilton made the workout look easy, laughing between sets.

Lewis Hamilton made the workout look easy, laughing between sets.

Instagram/Lewis Hamilton

Commenters were stunned by Hamilton’s workout routine.

“Tried one of these and fell flat on my face,” one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, “I’m exhausted just watching this!“

The top comments with thousands of likes read, ”this is exactly the flex you think it is“ and “41 years old [by the way].”

Formula One F1 - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 14, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrates with the trophy after winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix REUTERS/Nacho Doce TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Lewis Hamilton with his trophy after winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on June 14, 2026.

Nacho Doce/Reuters

Many thought the video signaled that Hamilton was in “peak physique” and would soon score his eighth world championship.

The Ferrari driver is tied with former racing driver Michael Schumacher for the world championship record with seven wins each.

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Although Formula One requires incredible physical stamina, drivers must keep a lean figure to fit in the tight cockpits.

He is currently holding second place for the 2026 championship, 50 points behind Mercedes’s Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been posting romantic photos together on Instagram in 2026.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been posting romantic photos together on Instagram in 2026.

Instagram/Lewis Hamilton

One fan commented, “Kim got a STRONG MAN!”

Hamilton has been romantically linked to reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 45, since February 2026.

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The two have posted many photos on Instagram showing them spending time with Kardashian’s four children.

Kardashian shares North, 13; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 7, with her ex-husband, controversial rapper Kanye West.

Met Gala Chair, Anna Wintour, Met Gala Co-Chair Colman Domingo and Met Gala Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.

Met Gala Chair, Anna Wintour, and Met Gala Co-Chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in New York City.

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Although many were initially surprised by the unexpected match between the F1 athlete and the reality star, Hamilton and Kardashian have often crossed paths over the years.

Hamilton is well respected in the fashion world and, like Kardashian, is often photographed at major events including Fashion Week and the Met Gala.

French youtuber Lena Mahfouf arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
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Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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