This Metabolism-Boosting Elixir Harnesses Chinese Medicine to Curb Cravings
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These days, it seems like everyone is taking a GLP-1 medication—at least here in Los Angeles. While these medications have undoubtedly been life-changing for many people managing diabetes, PCOS, obesity, and other metabolic conditions, they’re not necessarily the right fit for everyone. Whether you’re hesitant about injections, concerned about side effects like vomiting and fatigue, or just seeking a gentler approach to supporting your metabolic goals, a growing number of metabolic supplements claim to offer GLP-1-like benefits without a prescription.
Of course, not all of these products are created equal. Because most dietary supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA in the same way prescription medications like GLP-1s are, it’s important to look beyond the marketing claims and pay attention to ingredient quality, formulation, and clinical support. And you should always consult your physician before incorporating any new supplements or over-the-counter medications into your current stack.
I’ve tried more than a dozen GLP-1-support supplements over the past few years, and while I haven’t taken a prescription GLP-1 medication myself (so I can’t speak to how they compare), Elix’s Craving Support tincture remains one of my favorites.
Rooted in a traditional Chinese Medicine formula dating back to 1100 AD, the liquid supplement blends centuries-old herbal wisdom alongside modern research to support healthy blood sugar levels, balanced energy, and natural GLP-1 pathways.
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Elix Craving Support Supplement
I’ve been taking the tincture as needed (typically two or three times a week) for nearly a month now, and the most noticeable change has been a reduction in the intense luteal-phase cravings that normally have me raiding my pantry like it’s my full-time job. I’ve also experienced steadier energy throughout the day. Normally, once 2 p.m. rolls around, I’m reaching for a second coffee just to power through the afternoon. On the days I take Craving Support, I’m far less tempted to turn to caffeine, and I’m still able to make it through my evening workout without nodding off on the StairMaster.
Elix recommends taking three to four drops in water or warm tea when cravings hit or energy levels start to dip, but I’ve found it works just as well when taken proactively. If I know I’m heading into a stressful workday, approaching my cycle, or facing an afternoon slump, I’ll take it beforehand rather than waiting until the munchies strike.
What I love most about the formula is that it doesn’t make me feel like I have to suppress my appetite entirely. Unlike many appetite-control supplements that rely on high doses of caffeine, Elix’s approach centers on supporting the body’s natural processes rather than merely masking hunger cues. I love food, and I don’t want to lose my appetite—I just want a little help keeping the stress-induced and PMS-fueled snacking impulses in check.
While it’s certainly not a replacement for a prescription GLP-1 medication, it’s one of the few craving-support supplements I’ve tried that I’d actually repurchase.
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