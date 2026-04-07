Lifestyle BABY STEPS Drew Barrymore Reveals Why Her Kids Permanently ‘Wrecked’ Her Body “I’m so wrecked down there.”

Drew Barrymore, 51, discussed her body image struggles after having two C-sections during an emotional segment on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The child star turned TV host broke down in tears as she spoke with Dawn, a guest who came on the show to talk about her “incredible weight-loss journey” and the bout of body dysmorphia that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I so related. I really did. The other day, I was walking down the street … and I’ve had two C-sections, and I’m so wrecked down there that I permanently just—I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants,” Barrymore, a mother of two, shared.

"It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!" she previously posted on Instagram. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

She continued, “I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. And I’m walking around, and I was [thinking], I don’t want anyone to see this.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

During the segment, Barrymore’s team gave the guest a makeover after she admitted she struggled to feel confident in tight clothing following her 75-pound weight loss—an experience the legendary actress could relate to.

“Your body changes and you get older, and things just aren’t the same,” Barrymore said, adding, “I totally get it.”

“I’m looking at you, and all I see is just your beautiful hard work,” Barrymore told the guest.

Drew Barrymore poses with E.T. at Carlo Rimbaldi studio in 1982. Mark Sennet/Getty Images

This is not the first time Barrymore has opened up about the aging process and its impact on her confidence.

In January, Barrymore spoke on her show about the scrutiny she’s faced regarding her body since her childhood stardom.

“I was 10 years old, and I just was told by everybody, ‘You don’t look like you did in E.T. You’re too heavy. You’re not blonde enough. You’re not old enough. You’re too young. You’re not tall.’ And everybody just started getting involved in the way I looked,” Barrymore recalled.

Drew Barrymore Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

She has also been candid about her struggles with menopause, telling People, “I did not recognize the person I saw in the mirror. I was like, ‘Is that the crypt keeper? No, that’s me.’”

The Never Been Kissed actress has always gone the natural route in feeling more confident. “I haven’t done anything, and I want to try and stay that way,” she told her show’s audience in a Q&A session in April 2025.

What helped her feel more confident, she said, was taking baby steps toward a healthier day-to-day lifestyle.

With the help of Dr. Barry Michels, Barrymore gradually adopted small lifestyle changes, such as eating cleaner and exercising more.

“It’s not good to stay stuck and not feeling confident or attractive or good about yourself,” she told People. “So these are just little steps you can take.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog