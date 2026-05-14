Lifestyle FACE OFF This Popular Anti-Wrinkle Technique Isn’t Worth the Effort ‘Face taping’ is taking over social media, but does it actually work? Marina113/Getty Images

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If you’ve spent any time going down the beauty rabbit hole on TikTok, you’ve most likely come across a string of users using adhesive tape strips on their face to achieve a smoother, more contoured look. Some advocates of face taping even claim it’s replaced their quarterly Botox appointments. Softer expression lines, improved facial symmetry, and a more defined profile all sound like a tall order, so I decided to do some digging.

I tapped an expert to truly find out why people are wrapping themselves mummy-style in tape at night and if the buzzy beauty trend actually offers any meaningful benefits.

“Face taping involves placing adhesive strips on areas of the face to [allegedly] smooth wrinkles, lift sagging and retrain muscles,” explains Dr. Azza Halim, M.D., M.S. “It’s worn overnight.” The concept is similar to kinesiology taping used in physical therapy; this kind of taping aims to facilitate your body’s natural healing process while reducing pain and improving lymphatic drainage.

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“The difference is that it works for physical therapy as muscle support, yet regarding lifting or smoothing the skin, it lacks scientific evidence.” While Dr. Halim says it works great for post-op swelling as a compression method, it offers little for skin rejuvenation. “It can’t stimulate collagen, reverse laxity, or lift sagging skin,” adding that the modality lacks data to support any anti-aging benefits.

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I was admittedly disappointed to learn that face taping lacks merit (though I may still try it just in case!). Fortunately, there are plenty of effective ways to help soften fine lines, improve laxity, and prevent jowling at home. In addition to in-office treatments, Dr. Halim recommends incorporating red light therapy, a microcurrent device, and a radio-frequency device to stimulate collagen production and support muscle toning. She also stresses the importance of topical skincare, suggesting formulas with firming peptides, retinol, and, of course, sunscreen.

As Halim says, “We cannot tape out biology.” While at-home devices are definitely more of an investment than wallet-friendly facial tape, they’ll provide more comprehensive, long-lasting results than any temporary effect of face-taping. After all, skincare is all about playing the long game.

ZIIP $ 400 ZIIP Halo Powered by ZIIP’s supercharged dual-wave microcurrent technology, the ZIIP Halo 2.0 does far more than temporarily sculpt and tone facial muscles. The clinically-proven handheld device is also designed to help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve firmness, boost visible plumpness, and enhance overall radiance with consistent use. According to the brand, the device can reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 28 percent while helping lift, contour, and visibly energize tired, dull-looking skin. Shop At ZIIP

Nira $ 700 NIRA Pro 3 Laser The NIRA Pro Laser 3 delivers dermatologist-level technology in a compact, easy-to-use, at-home device. FDA-cleared and clinically proven, the handheld laser is designed to help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with just a few minutes of daily use. Unlike more aggressive resurfacing lasers that require downtime and a high pain tolerance, the NIRA uses non-fractional laser technology to gently heat the dermis and stimulate collagen production without damaging the skin’s surface. It’s designed with nine customizable treatment modes for painless yet effective results in just two minutes per day. Shop At Nira

CurrentBody $ 386 RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device This skin tightening wand emits the same radio frequency (RF) technology used in many in-office skin-tightening treatments, but in a more approachable, at-home format. The device works by gently heating the deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production, helping improve the appearance of fine lines, sagging, and overall skin texture with consistent use (the key to achieving results with any at-home device). What sets this device apart from many other at-home RF tools is its built-in SkinSense technology, which continuously monitors skin temperature to maintain an optimal treatment range—warm enough to boost collagen production without feeling overly aggressive. Shop At CurrentBody

Omnilux $ 395 Omiluxe Contour Mask Omnilux’s Contour Face has earned its cult-favorite status among dermatologists and beauty editors alike for good reason. The flexible, medical-grade LED mask uses clinically backed red and near-infrared light wavelengths to help stimulate collagen production, soften the appearance of fine lines, calm inflammation, and support skin healing. This mask is made of soft silicone, allowing it to mold closely to the face for even coverage. Buy At Omnilux

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