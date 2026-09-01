RETHRONED Disgraced Miss USA Contestant Gets Shocking New Gig The pageant queen was stripped of her crown in August. Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

Dethroned Miss North Carolina beauty queen Brittany Boltinhouse has claimed the top pageant title abroad.

Boltinhouse, 27, won the title of Miss North Carolina USA on June 28, but was stripped of her crown on August 5 following the resurfacing of social media posts that used the N-word. But on August 31, less than one month after losing her crown in the U.S., she revealed she has a new title: Miss Global Honduras 2026.

While the Miss USA competition did not specify its reason for her removal, Thom Brodeur, the CEO and chairman of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, wrote in a statement, “The Miss USA organization does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity.”

The NC Beat shared screenshots of Tweets allegedly posted by Boltinhouse. She has not denied writing the posts. The NC Beat

North Carolina news outlet NCBeat wrote a story that included a screenshot of an account it connected to Boltinhouse using the N-word repeatedly in 2017, as well as social media posts from 2019, written under the name Sosa the Stallion. Boltinhouse did not deny writing the social media posts.

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On August 23, Boltinhouse filed a defamation lawsuit at the Duplin County Superior Court in North Carolina against Brodeur and Miss North Carolina production company A Blaize Productions.

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In one part of the lawsuit, it read that Boltinhouse was of Afro-Latino descent and used the N-word as slang.

After her Miss North Carolina USA win, Brittany Boltinhouse wrote on Instagram, “I carry this crown with immense pride. I have the honor of becoming the first woman of Honduran heritage to represent North Carolina at Miss USA, and the first Honduran Miss North Carolina USA.” Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

On Monday, August 31, Boltinhouse announced on Instagram that she was crowned Miss Global Honduras 2026.

After her Miss North Carolina USA win, on July 1, Boltinhouse wrote on Instagram that she was honored to be “the first Honduran to represent North Carolina at Miss USA.”

The new post, created and posted by beauty pageant organization CNB Latin America, quoted a 1941 speech by Winston Churchill, the late Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: “Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”

Boltinhouse is set to compete at the Miss Global 2026 competition, an international beauty pageant, in Thailand at the end of the month.

The pageant is scheduled to begin with contestant arrivals on September 29 and conclude with a final on October 11.

Brittany Boltinhouse returns to the beauty pageant world as Miss Global Honduras 2026. Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

“CNB Latin America is pleased to officially announce the appointment of Brittany Boltinhouse as Miss Global Honduras, with the firm purpose of highlighting the love, passion, charisma, and rich culture of the Honduran people, who deserve to have worthy representation on international stages,” CNB Latin America wrote in a statement.

Continuing, “We firmly believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to fulfill their dreams, and that a country also deserves a new opportunity to be represented with pride, respect, and determination.”

The statement ended, “Honduras has so much to offer the world, and our mission will be to ensure that its spirit, its people, and its culture are represented with dignity. Brittany Boltinhouse, welcome to this new chapter.”

“We support our queen in all of her wishes!” The statement’s caption read. “Viva Honduras!”

Some commenters were confused about Brittany Boltinhouse's marital status and whether it met the competition's requirements. Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

Some commenters were confused about whether Boltinhouse met the competition’s requirements.

“So, have the rules about being married changed?” One person asked in the comments.

The organization’s website reads, “Contestants may not be married or currently pregnant.”

Boltinhouse last mentioned her husband in an interview with television station WWAY in July.

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Boltinhouse has said on multiple occasions that she believed she was stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title because of her political beliefs and religion.

“I believe and think I was stripped from my title because of my political stance and my belief system as a conservative Christian woman,” she told the Carolina Journal on August 7.

Boltinhouse, who said she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, added, “I am proud of my faith. I am proud of my standards. I am a proud conservative woman, but a Christian woman. I’m a God-fearing woman.”

Other social media posts that resurfaced after Boltinhouse’s win showed her support for right-wing characters like President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, and the Tate brothers.

Brittany Boltinhouse said she believes her dethroning was due to her political and religious beliefs. Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

In her lawsuit, Boltinhouse accuses A Blaize Productions and Brodeur of creating a “false public narrative” that portrayed Boltinhouse as an “intolerable bigot to be shunned from public life.”

The lawsuit claims the pageant organizers “hid from the public the real reason they dethroned Brittany: she is a conservative Christian.”

Brittany Boltinhouse has made multiple social media posts about her religious beliefs. Instagram/Brittany Boltinhouse

A Blaize Productions disagrees on the reasons behind Boltinhouse’s dethroning.

“A Blaize Productions’ decision was not based on Brittany Boltinhouse’s political views, religious beliefs, or protected personal viewpoints. Our organization includes people from various backgrounds, political views, personal beliefs and values. We welcome and celebrate that,” a spokesperson told the New York Post.

Continuing, “The decision followed a careful review of the totality of information that came to our attention, including previously undisclosed conduct and public content spanning multiple years that was inconsistent with the standards and responsibilities expected of a Miss North Carolina USA titleholder under the agreements governing the position.”

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