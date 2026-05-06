Disgraced ‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Instagram Post Backfires
Embattled reality star Taylor Frankie Paul, best known for the cancellation of her Bachelorette season, shared a post for Mental Health Awareness Month that backfired due to her artificially designed approach.
The 31-year-old mom of three, whose original rise to fame was on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series, posted an Instagram photo on May 5.
The image depicted Paul disheveled, covered in Band-Aids, and wearing a stained tee and a messy bun as she stared into the mirror. Her reflection was pictured with long flowing hair, a full face of makeup, and a sleek black blouse.
“It’s Mental Health Awareness Month,” Paul wrote in the caption. “I’ve had to be humbled to learn some experiences need to be lived through to understand. Which category should we start with?”
Beneath the caption, Instagram issued a community note stating, “The image in the post is made using artificial intelligence. The topic on this is about mental health awareness month, to support those with mental illnesses.” The community note included a link to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
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The use of AI triggered an influx of negative comments on the post. The TV personality’s intended message was lost in a subsequent conversation about her use of generative AI to create it.
One commenter wrote, “I’m proud of the message you’re trying to portray, but replacing artists with AI sets a dangerous precedent, coming from a photographer.”
“Fair,” Paul replied, adding, “but it’s more than the picture.”
Another commenter simply wrote, “Girl, not the AI!”
Paul doubled down on her reasoning for the post, writing, “It’s a metaphor, not really [a] photoshoot message.”
“I would try to avoid AI art,” another commenter wrote. “Because a lot of it is trained on real human artists’ work without their consent, and it can really hurt working creatives. It’d be better to support real artists and human-made art where we can. 💛”
While many noted disappointment with Paul’s AI-created image, some acknowledged her aim to portray a real experience.
Fellow Secret Lives star Jessi Draper, 33, commented in support of Paul’s message, writing, “This 100%.”
Other fans echoed their support for Paul in similar encouraging comments.
“More people need the capacity to understand this for those around them who have been in similar situations. Standing with you,” one wrote, finishing her comment with, “Love you.”
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