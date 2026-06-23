Lifestyle I CARRIED A WATERMELON ‘Dirty Dancing’ Star, 66, Shares Topless Beach Pic With Michael J. Fox’s Wife Jennifer Grey posted the scandalous shot to celebrate Tracy Pollan’s birthday. IMDB/'Dirty Dancing'/IMDB

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey shared a scandalous throwback photo from a youthful beach trip with her longtime best friend.

​Grey, 66, shared an Instagram post on June 22 that celebrated the 66th birthday of her longtime best friend and The Great Love Experiment co-star Tracy Pollan, who is married to actor Michael J. Fox.

While chock-full of analog film grain, the photo clearly shows the pair of women standing arm in arm on a seemingly topless beach.

‘Dirty Dancing’ stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze appear in a scene from the 1987 film. IMDB/'Dirty Dancing'/IMDB

While undated, the image appears to have been taken in the same era as Grey’s breakout role portraying Baby in the 1987 romantic drama opposite Patrick Swayze. (Grey was 26 at the time of filming and 27 when it was released.)

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Each woman is wearing a tiny bikini bottom, showing off their toned abs and pre-sunscreen-awareness tans.

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Actresses Jennifer Grey and Tracy Pollan pose topless in an Instagram post for Pollan’s 66th birthday. Instagram/Jennifer Grey/Instagram/Jennifer Grey

As the pair poses by the sea, Grey’s curly bob blows to one side in the wind, while Pollan’s straight hair is tucked behind her ear as she appears smiling.

Actress Jennifer Grey attends the 1987 premiere of "Dirty Dancing" at the Gemini Theater in New York City, wearing her hair in its famed curly bob. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

​Though the picture has definite “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” vibes, Grey captioned her post with another lyric made famous by Cyndi Lauper, who also turned 73 on Monday.

​“Happy birthday, Tracy Pollan,” Grey wrote. “Friendship like this is ‘if you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting…time after time!’”

Jennifer Grey is pictured on the red carpet as she attends the 2025 Producers Guild Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The quote comes from Lauper’s 1984 single, “Time After Time,” another enduring piece of ‘80s iconography, which has appeared on the soundtracks for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997), Napoleon Dynamite (2004), and Stranger Things.

Responses to the post were overwhelmingly positive, including several who were awestruck by the actresses’ shredded physiques.

Jennifer Grey and Tracy Pollan are pictured together in 1978 at a party, nine years before the film ‘Dirty Dancing’ was released. Dustin Pittman/WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

“What 1980s exercises were you ladies doing to get abs like that?” a commenter asked.

“In the days when sunbathing topless was acceptable,” one mused.

Another wrote, “Nobody puts Baby in a bra,” invoking the most famous line from Dirty Dancing.

Tracy Pollan and her best friend, Jennifer Grey, are photographed during a 2003 Dave Matthews Band concert in Central Park. Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

One fan questioned the planning behind the post, asking, “Please tell me you asked her first before posting this?!”

To Grey’s credit, ​Pollan seemed appreciative of the blast from the past. She responded enthusiastically in the comment section, writing, “Hahahaha I love you!!”

The two women have been friends for decades since 1974, when they met as 14-year-old girls growing up in New York.

Prior to Dirty Dancing skyrocketing Grey to fame as a leading lady, she appeared in the 1986 John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in which she played Jeannie Bueller, the sister of the titular character played by Matthew Broderick.

That year, Grey briefly dated Fox.

Michael J. Fox and Jennifer Grey, who briefly dated in 1986, attended the 1986 premiere of the film ‘Pretty in Pink‘ together. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In the late 1980s, Grey infamously underwent two nose jobs. The second, intended to correct the outcome of her first rhinoplasty, drastically altered her appearance.

As a result, the rising A-lister became virtually unrecognizable overnight, tanking her acting career by the early 1990s.

Jennifer Grey's appearance dramatically changed after her two nose jobs in the late 1980s. Here, she is shown in 1986, prior to undergoing rhinoplasty, and in 1994, several years after her procedures. CBS/Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Pollan and Fox, 65, met while they were both acting as each other’s love interests on Family Ties and married in 1988.

​A year after they wed, the couple had their son, Sam Michael Fox.

Pollan and Fox welcomed their twin girls, Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox, in 1995, and a third daughter, Esmé Fox, in 2001.

Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, Jennifer Grey, and her father, Joel Grey, pose on the red carpet as they attend the “Red Oaks” series premiere in 2015. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

​In a 2023 post for Pollan’s birthday, Grey wrote, “Happy birthday to my lifelong sister-friend; there is nothing like having someone you can always count on, from 14 on, through so many chapters, through so much life.”

​Grey shares her only daughter, Stella, 24, with her ex-husband, fellow actor Clark Gregg.

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