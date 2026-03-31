Lifestyle TRIAL AND ERROR ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Reveals the Only Cosmetic Work He’s Done The TV heartthrob also explained why he would never do it again. ABC

An actor famous for his youthful good looks revealed the one anti-aging treatment he tried—and regretted.

Jesse Metcalfe, 47, rose to fame in the early 2000s as heartthrob John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, in which he appeared in memorably steamy scenes opposite Eva Longoria, 51. Later, he starred as the high school playboy and title character in the 2006 teen comedy John Tucker Must Die.

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Two decades later, the actor’s complexion still looks as healthy and glowing as it did in his twenties, though his road to great skin wasn’t without its bumps.

Metcalfe admitted to the Daily Mail this week that he had dabbled in cosmetic injections—a popular anti-aging treatment that did not yield the results he was looking for.

Jesse Metcalfe on "John Tucker Must Die" with Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush, Ashanti, and Arielle Kebbel. IMDb

After getting “a little bit” of Botox in his forehead, Metcalfe said he “got home, and my eyebrows were uneven, and I’m like, ‘I’m never doing this again.’”

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The experience is very similar to that of world champion gymnast Simone Biles, 29, who recounted the unpleasant outcome of receiving preventative Botox injections in her forehead last year.

The neurotoxin caused one of her eyebrows to rise higher than the other, making her swear off Botox and stick to facials.

Jesse Metcalfe at the Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week in September 2025. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Although Metcalfe said he was not opposing noninvasive procedures such as Botox, he was not planning to undergo invasive beauty enhancements. Instead, he focuses on maintaining his skin’s elasticity.

“I’m not really looking to go under the knife ever,” he stated.

Metcalfe’s youthful appearance is admired by many, but for his acting career, it has proved a disadvantage.

“When you reach my age, people want you to be playing these more mature roles— so, father roles and whatnot—and sometimes I don’t look old enough, so I’m sort of stuck in the middle, sort of stuck in this weird space where I don’t look my age,“ he said.

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe on "Desperate Housewives" in 2004. IMDb/ABC

Still, his appearance came in handy when he started Nutrl Skin last year. The unisex skincare brand features a straightforward four-product lineup, including an exfoliating cleanser, vitamin-C serum, under-eye serum, and lightweight moisturizer.

“I think that people trust me in beauty and in skincare because they see how much younger I look than I actually am,” he said.

Metcalfe grew up battling acne, which affected his self-confidence. He revealed on the Tamron Hall Show in September that his mother took him to see an esthetician once a month.

Jesse Metcalfe at the 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, looking strikingly similar to how he appears 11 years later. Gus Ruelas/Reuters

“That’s when I got introduced to a lot of these topicals that I incorporated into my skincare line,” he said.

On March 17, Metcalfe talked about his skincare and wellness journey on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I haven’t gone into salmon salmon sperm just yet,” he laughed, pointing to the trendy facial that celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, 57, and Denise Richards, 55, have discussed enjoying.

Instead, he said he was using products with red light technology, which can promote blood flow and reduce irritation.

“I just bought a red light sleeping bag,” he said. “It has red light emanating from the top and the bottom, and I lie in it for like 30 minutes a day.”

Metcalfe said that the sleeping bag had proven amazing for his body, both inside and out.

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