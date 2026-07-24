Lifestyle 'I HOPE SHE'S OK' A-Lister’s Thin Appearance on Vacation Triggers Health Concerns Several supporters left comments urging the actress to “seek help.” Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Demi Moore’s latest vacation photos have prompted another wave of concern about the actress’s noticeably thin appearance.

The Landman star, 63, shared a carousel Thursday from a mother-daughter trip to Paris with Tallulah Willis, 32, including a visit to the Schiaparelli showroom during Haute Couture Week.

Tallulah is Moore’s youngest daughter from her marriage to actor Bruce Willis, 71, with whom she shares two more adult children: Rumer, 37, and Scout, 35.

“The next stop on our mother-daughter Paris tour… a breathtaking afternoon with @schiaparelli 🤍,” Moore captioned the Instagram post.

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Moore's latest Instagram post with Schaparelli sparked concerned comments from fans. Demi Moore/Instagram

In several photos, Moore posed beside mannequins dressed in Schiaparelli’s surreal fall 2026 couture designs. She wore a cream silk camisole with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline and a low-slung, flowing skirt by Magda Butrym, styled by Brad Goreski.

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The actress completed the ethereal ensemble with a dramatic white cloud-shaped hat, black sunglasses, a cream Brigitte square bag, and crochet mules.

Other snaps showed Willis exploring the showroom, reclining on a daybed, and posing with one of Schiaparelli’s signature gold-toed shoes.

But many commenters focused less on the fashion and more on Moore’s frame, which was emphasized by the outfit’s deep neckline and open back.

Moore posed while showing off her back in a plunging Magda Butrym dress. Demi Moore/ Instagram

“This post actually made me sad. I hope she’s OK,” one person wrote.

“Demi, it’s not all about fashion! Please take care of yourself,” another commented alongside a white heart emoji.

Another concerned fan piled on, writing, “You look unhealthy, please get some help.”

Others worried about the message Moore’s appearance could send to younger fans, with one commenter asking, “What are we teaching the younger generation now?”

Demi Moore shaved her head and completed a grueling Navy SEAL boot camp for her role as Jordan O'Neill in the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane". IMDb

“Her G.I. Jane physique blew me away. Made me want to train hard,“ another wrote. ”I don’t know how this became beautiful. But a lot of you think it is. To me, it is the sad loss of the woman that was once so fierce and fit."

Some people also criticized the beauty standards promoted by Hollywood, arguing that extremely thin bodies are increasingly being presented as aspirational.

Demi Moore showed off a plunging neckline alongside Schiaparelli designs. Demi Moore/ Instagram

Questions about Moore’s apparent weight loss have circulated since her appearance at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards in March. She is one of several women in Hollywood whose increasingly slim appearances have sparked concern amid the growing popularity of GLP-1 drugs.

A 2025 KFF poll found that roughly 1 in 8 U.S. adults were taking a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic, Wegovy, or Zepbound for weight loss, diabetes, or another condition.

The latest wave of concern comes just months after Moore’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival sparked similar concern.

Demi Moore's strapless gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival left the upper body bare, sparking concern among fans about her slim figure. Posing here before the opening ceremony in France on May 12, 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

In May, the actress attended the festival’s opening ceremony in a strapless sequined Jacquemus gown that highlighted her shoulders and upper body.

After Moore and Goreski posted a video of the look, fans flooded the comments with messages urging her to take care of herself.

“Looks like an eating disorder. Very sad,” one fan speculated.

Others defended the star, arguing that strangers should not speculate about her health or criticize her body based on photographs.

The scrutiny is particularly sensitive because Moore has previously spoken openly about her history of disordered eating and punishing exercise habits.

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

In a 2024 interview with Elle, Moore recalled that a Hollywood producer repeatedly told her to lose weight early in her career.

“It was very embarrassing and humiliating,” she said.

Moore explained that she internalized the criticism and began placing “almost all the value” of who she was on maintaining a certain body.

Jury Member Demi Moore attends the opening ceremony and "La Vénus Electrique" (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026, in Cannes, France. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

She said the pressure moved her toward “torture and harshness” against herself and led to “real extreme behaviors.”

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Moore has also spoken about the extreme lengths she once went to in pursuit of Hollywood’s beauty standards. In 2024, she revealed that while preparing for the 1993 film Indecent Proposal, she biked approximately 60 miles each day between her Malibu home and the Paramount lot while caring for her infant daughter.

Looking back on the lengths she once went to reshape her body, Moore described the behavior as “so crazy, so ridiculous.”

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