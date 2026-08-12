Demi Moore, 63, Wears Dramatic Victorian Accessory for Wedding
She accented her look with an unconventional accessory for the glamorous nuptials.
Actress Demi Moore, 63, showed up to her daughter’s wedding with an accessory so retro, it would have looked right at home at a Victorian-era ceremony.
Moore’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 8 after three years of dating.
Tallulah, 32, is the youngest of three daughters whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Her sisters, Rumer, 37, and Scout, 35, were also in attendance.
For the ceremony, the bride wore a custom Balenciaga dress designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
But The Substance star and mother-of-the-bride’s fashion statement also caught attention. She wore a regal deep teal gown from the Spanish fashion house, paired with blue leather opera gloves.
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The style first became popular during the Regency and Napoleonic eras, though it became an evening standard in Victorian England, most notably as a status symbol.
Moore’s hairstylist for the evening, Dimitris Gianettos, shared a glimpse of the A-lister’s look in a now-deleted Instagram post.
“Demi wore a beautiful Balenciaga @ppiccioli dress in a blue-green tone,” he wrote. “I wanted to keep the hair ethereal wavy done but undone.”
Gianettos added that he wanted to “frame her face” to keep it “beautifully soft” and “timeless,” a style he branded “Forest Waves.”
But that wasn’t Moore’s only bold choice for the event. Later at the reception, she bent a traditional wedding dress code by wearing a white strapless mini dress.
It is unknown whether former actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, made it to the nuptials. The Die Hard star has taken a step back from public life since his first diagnosis in 2022 and is reportedly under “around-the-clock care” for his condition.
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