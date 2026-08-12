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MOTHER OF THE BRIDE

Demi Moore, 63, Wears Dramatic Victorian Accessory for Wedding

She accented her look with an unconventional accessory for the glamorous nuptials.

Demi Moore attends the opening ceremony and "La Vénus Electrique" (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026, in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Actress Demi Moore, 63, showed up to her daughter’s wedding with an accessory so retro, it would have looked right at home at a Victorian-era ceremony.

Moore’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 8 after three years of dating.

Demi Moore attends the Chopard Trophy photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France.
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Tallulah, 32, is the youngest of three daughters whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. Her sisters, Rumer, 37, and Scout, 35, were also in attendance.

Demi Moore at daughter Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 8, 2026.

Demi Moore at daughter Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 8, 2026.

Instagram/@dimitrishair

For the ceremony, the bride wore a custom Balenciaga dress designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

But The Substance star and mother-of-the-bride’s fashion statement also caught attention. She wore a regal deep teal gown from the Spanish fashion house, paired with blue leather opera gloves.

Demi Moore at daughter Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 8, 2026.

Demi Moore at daughter Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 8, 2026.

Instagram/@dimitrishair

The style first became popular during the Regency and Napoleonic eras, though it became an evening standard in Victorian England, most notably as a status symbol.

Moore’s hairstylist for the evening, Dimitris Gianettos, shared a glimpse of the A-lister’s look in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Heather Parry and Demi Moore at Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 9, 2026.

Heather Parry and Demi Moore at Tallulah Willis' wedding on August 8, 2026.

Instagram/@heather_parry

“Demi wore a beautiful Balenciaga @ppiccioli dress in a blue-green tone,” he wrote. “I wanted to keep the hair ethereal wavy done but undone.”

Gianettos added that he wanted to “frame her face” to keep it “beautifully soft” and “timeless,” a style he branded “Forest Waves.”

But that wasn’t Moore’s only bold choice for the event. Later at the reception, she bent a traditional wedding dress code by wearing a white strapless mini dress.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s 'Inside Out' Book Party in 2019.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s 'Inside Out' Book Party in 2019.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It is unknown whether former actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, made it to the nuptials. The Die Hard star has taken a step back from public life since his first diagnosis in 2022 and is reportedly under “around-the-clock care” for his condition.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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