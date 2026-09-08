COOK'S CUT Dane Cook, 54, Shows Off Unreal Weight-Loss Transformation The actor said he’s in the best shape of his life. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dane Cook has revealed the grueling routine behind his most dramatic transformation in years.

The 54-year-old comedian showed off his slimmed-down figure on Instagram this week, telling followers he had dropped more than 50 pounds and reached his lowest weight in decades.

Dane Cook performs at "A Stand-Up Benefit For Maui" at the Laugh Factory on October 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In September 2026, the comedian revealed his 50-pound weight loss on social media. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“Down over 50 lbs to 195 lbs—not since 2009,” Cook wrote in the caption of a new photo, in which he showed off his chiseled arms in a sleeveless gray shirt.

His path to 195 pounds, according to the post, includes a daily swim that burns more than 500 calories, 30 minutes of Pilates, kettlebell work each morning, and ab roller workouts “a few nights a week before bed.”

Dane Cook gave his followers an inside look into his new fitness regimen. Dane Cook/ Instagram

The Good Luck Chuck star described his diet as “carnivore adjacent” and said he fasts daily until around noon, when he has a protein shake with collagen.

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He also listed NAD+ three days a week, red light therapy, and several peptides, which he said he uses mostly for muscle recovery.

“Best shape of my life but we are not done yet,” Cook wrote, adding that followers could keep watching for updates or “any changes I make that you might wanna try.”

The 6-foot-1 comedian said his weight hadn’t been down to pounds since 2009. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The comedian later made clear that the transformation did not happen quickly.

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“This has been almost two years, but I started one way, and then I made some changes,” he said in a follow-up video.

He has not said that one project alone sparked the weight loss. But Cook has framed the transformation as part of a larger comeback phase built around Funny Money, his upcoming documentary, which premieres Sept. 18.

Funny Money explores a less inspirational topic than the comic’s physical transformation: greed. The documentary centers around his half-brother, Darryl McCauley, who allegedly embezzled $12 million from Cook.

“More than anything, I’m just feeling so great, and I’m feeling ready for everything that’s to come,” he said.

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Cook has also been linking his new look to an older version of his public image.

Last week, he reflected on appearing on the cover of Men’s Health nearly 20 years ago, joking that the magazine promised readers how to “laugh at stress and build the perfect life.”

“Let me just tell you, that is the formula, and it only took me 20 years,” he said.

He credited much of his current fitness push to his wife, Kelsi Taylor, whom he married in 2023.

Cook credited his wife, Kelsi Taylor, for motivating his fitness journey. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“How did I get in great shape? Well, a lot of that credit goes to my wife Kelsi,” Cook said, adding that she got him doing Pilates and eating “absolutely clean.”

Despite his career taking off in his twenties, Cook has said the height of his early grind wasn’t exactly his healthiest era.

In a 2016 Vice interview, he said his “worst phase” came around age 28 or 29, when he was doing stand-up heavily, “wasn’t taking care of myself,” was not exercising, and was eating poorly.

By his thirties, he said, he wanted to get healthier and “take care of myself.”

But Cook’s health journey was not always linear. His weight also became something he shifted for work.

Cook said he gained roughly 30 lbs. for a role. J. Kempin/Getty Images

On Monday, Cook posted quotes from his 2021 interview with Men’s Health to Instagram, in which he said his weight had often changed for work.

He gained 30 pounds for Mr. Brooks because he wanted his body to match the character, then got stuck with “dad bod weight” after American Exit and American Typecast, before discovering tethered swimming.

His swimming obsession appears to have become a reset button, with Cook describing it as “meditational” as well as “a heck of a cardio burn.”

“If I get cast to play ‘portly bank robber’ or ‘heavyset alien general,’ I will food up & expand the waistline,” he wrote. “But I will always get back into the cool pool for the best burn ever.”

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