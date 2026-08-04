Lifestyle MAKING A CHANGE Couple Loses a Combined 220 Pounds After Devastating Fertility Diagnosis Now, the happy couple is using their story to inspire others. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

A couple lost a combined 220 pounds after a devastating diagnosis prompted them to change every aspect of their lifestyle.

Amanda, 32, and Isaiah Caldwell, 30, first met in high school. However, because they were in different grades—Isaiah was a sophomore while Amanda was a senior—the pair rarely interacted.

Three years later, after his 2014 graduation, Isaiah started a summer internship through his church, where he reconnected with Amanda. Sparks flew, and the couple married in St. Louis, Missouri, one year later.

Isaiah said he did not qualify for life insurance in 2022 when the couple was trying to conceive. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

While they had a happy partnership, Isaiah found it challenging to adjust to all the change in his life, which included starting a technology sales job and keeping up with his college coursework.

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He had long struggled with his weight, but the combination of his heavy workload and getting married at 19 led him to lose touch with fitness completely.

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By 2022, the 6-foot-4 tall technology sales employee says he weighed 430 pounds.

Amanda and Isaiah had struggled to conceive for a year when they visited a fertility doctor’s office in February 2024. There, they received heartbreaking news.

Isaiah told The Looker he had tried to lose weight at least once a year. “When you look in the mirror every day, knowing that you’re over 400 pounds, it’s a constant reminder. Every time you see a photo of yourself, you are like, ‘Whoa, is that me?’” Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

“My diagnosis is what they call nonobstructive azoospermia, which essentially means that there was zero sperm in my sample,” Isaiah told The Looker, calling it a “pretty dire condition.”

“I was devastated,” he said. “This was what I would consider the worst day of my life, because we were so dead set on building a family. I come from a family of five kids. I wanted to have a lot of kids. And I was like, ‘Oh, wow, we might not be able to even have one.’”

Isaiah asked the physician if his weight may have contributed to his diagnosis.

The doctor, he recalled, said his condition was likely something Isaiah was born with, but that his weight likely was not helping the situation.

“He said, ‘Even if you weren’t dealing with this fertility thing, you need to lose weight, man.’ Like ‘you’re gonna die young,’” Isaiah recalled. “I immediately had this switch flip, where I thought, ‘I have got to do something about this.’”

Isaiah Caldwell completely changed his lifestyle and dropped over 200 pounds. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

In his “desperate” state, Isaiah switched to a carnivore diet that consisted of only meat, which helped him cut out fast food and other treats that he liked to snack on.

Then, he started weight lifting at the gym twice a week, learning through social media how to keep the right form.

Slowly but surely, he found the right diet and the right exercises for himself. Since starting his weight-loss journey, Isaiah has dropped over 200 pounds and now weighs 225 pounds.

Isaiah and Amanda did not use to share hobbies, but now they enjoy all kinds of sports together. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

Amanda was a teacher in 2022 and lived a similarly inactive lifestyle as Isaiah. Although she did not struggle with obesity, she accompanied her husband to the gym to support him.

“I am kind of the kind of person who doesn’t really like to be alone,” Amanda told The Looker. “So once he was going to the gym, I was just like, ‘Oh, well, I’m gonna go too.’ And I kind of just followed him around at the gym in the beginning before I got more comfortable.”

At the gym, Amanda, who now works for the couple’s coaching business full-time, experienced a complete transformation in her physique and her confidence.

By 2024, she gained the courage to do something she had never even considered before: compete in a bikini bodybuilding show at Summer Shredding Bodybuilding Competition in Houston, Texas.

Amanda underwent a complete lifestyle transformation after she started going to the gym with Isaiah. It led her to gain the confidence to compete in a bodybuilding competition. Toby Fournet/Courtesy of Amanda Caldwell

“I’m a very introverted person, so stepping on stage in front of people was kind of like a nightmare for me,” Amanda revealed. “I actually did not tell anybody about my first bodybuilding competition, so that if I needed to or wanted to, I could drop out.”

To her surprise, she fell in love with the experience.

“The moment right before [the stage] was super nerve-wracking,” she said.

“But I heard Isaiah in the crowd, and it made me get really confident, and as soon as I got on the center stage, I was just really excited to be up there and show the hard work that I put in.”

She placed fourth and is now preparing for her second competition.

Amanda said that shared hobbies have only brought the couple closer. They catch up on their days during daily walks and support each other at the gym. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

Amanda, who is 5-foot-2, weighed 125 pounds at the start of her fitness journey and is now 115. Although for competitions she aims for 103 pounds, it is not a weight she aims to maintain.

“That’s something we achieve for one day, and then we reverse out of it,” she said.

Isaiah said the couple is always trying to get in extra steps: they park in the farthest lot from the grocery store door and even compete over who gets to take out the trash. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

Now, the couple goes to the gym four to five times a week, walks 10,000 steps a day, and hikes together. Just as I reached them over the phone, Isaiah apologized for sounding out of breath. (“We’re kind of on a fast-paced hike,” he explained.)

Their personal fitness pursuits have led them to use their knowledge to help others. In 2024, they founded Memento Mori Fitness. They now coach clients online and in person, helping those seeking to change their lives through exercise and diet.

Amanda's highlights from their fitness journey included hikes, such as climbing Pikes Peak in Colorado. This photo is from their hike at Manitou Incline in Colorado. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

The business is booming. Even Isaiah’s close ones have also joined his clientele: He was proud to share that five of his family members—whom he coaches for free—have lost between 40 and 100 pounds with his help.

The couple is also in the process of opening a gym in October in Eureka, Missouri, called Lyft24.

Isaiah said that going through their hardship has allowed them to help other people with online coaching and through social media, as well as the gym the couple is about to open. Courtesy of Amanda and Isaiah Caldwell

Isaiah said the couple is still planning to have children and are considering options such as adoption.

He looks back on the difficult day in 2022 with feelings of appreciation.

“I was the primary breadwinner at the time. I didn’t even qualify for life insurance,” he told The Looker. “If I would have had all those kids that I wanted to have and passed away when I was 40, I would potentially be leaving our expensive life.”

“It is amazing to be able to look back on the worst thing that’s ever happened to you and realize that that was the catalyst to give you a life that you are so appreciative for today,” he said.

Adding, “If we were able to conceive, if there were no problems at that time, I can confidently say that I would not have made this change in my life.”

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