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HEAD TURNER

Country Singer Reveals Health Scare Over ‘Thick Neck’ Condition

Fans had pointed out changes in the award-winning musician’s appearance.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - AUGUST 21: Justin Moore performs during day 7 of the Kentucky State Fair at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center on August 21, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

An award-winning country singer said his “thick neck” sparked worried comments from fans, eventually prompting him to seek medical testing.

On Wednesday, Justin Moore opened up about the health scare on fellow country artist Tracy Lawrence’s TL’s Road House podcast.

“I’ve had some health issues. Nothing life-threatening, thankfully,” the 42-year-old said. “I’m sure people think, ‘Golly, he’s been eating good.’”

He then lifted his head and squeezed the area under his chin, saying that he had thought he had cancer, or a lipoma, a non-cancerous tumor.

“But it’s just fat,” he said. “It’s benign, thank God.”

Justin Moore discussed a health scare prompted by his ”thick” neck in the ”TL’s Road House” podcast.

Justin Moore discussed a health scare prompted by his ”thick” neck in the ”TL’s Road House” podcast.

YouTube/TL’s Road House

When Moore began to worry about his health, he visited a doctor.

After undergoing an MRI, the “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” singer learned that he did not have cancer.

Still, his mind took him to “the worst possible places,” he said. His wife, Kate Moore, helped his anxieties subside.

The stars of the new film "Good Will Hunting" pose together as they arrive for the film's premiere December 2 in Los Angeles. Shown (L-R) are Ben Affleck ,Minnie Driver and Matt Damon. [The film tells the story of a misunderstood young genius growing up in a working class Boston neighborhood. The story was originally conceived by Damon to fulfill a writing assignment while he was a student at Harvard University. The film opens in limited release in the United States December 5.]
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“My wife looked at me, she goes, ‘If you just have a fat neck and you’re here for the next 50 years, then shut up and stop complaining.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve never sold records because of my looks in the first place,’” he joked.

The couple has been married since 2007 and shares four children: Ella, 16; Kennedy, 14; Rebecca, 12, and South, 9.

Singer Justin Moore and his wife Kate arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Justin Moore and his wife Kate at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013.

Eric Henderson/Reuters

Moore said the doctors told him it would be “very, very difficult to do surgery,” and that surgery might affect his singing and speaking voice.

“It’s weird, it doesn’t affect me,” Moore said. “I just look like a linebacker circa 1982, you know, thick neck, whatever.”

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Moore knew other people might have opinions about his appearance—fans had expressed similar sentiments in the past few months.

On August 9, one person posted a TikTok video of Moore during a concert. The top comment with over 12,000 likes read, “Holy s--t, Justin Moore has ate a small town.”

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Other commenters worried if health issues had contributed to changes in his appearance.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: Justin Moore performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Justin Moore performing onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 on April 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Moore said he also experienced some “health stuff” with blood pressure.

“I hadn’t gone to the doctor, up until last year, in probably 10 years,” he revealed. “My grandfathers greatly influenced me, and they were the type that it’s like, if a limb’s hanging off and you’re working, you just kinda tape it back up and go for it, so I was the same way.”

Singer Justin Moore poses backstage with his New Artist of the Year Award at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(ACMAWARDS-BACKSTAGE)

Justin Moore with his New Artist of the Year Award at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014.

Steve Marcus/Reuters

Moore also discussed his issues with alcohol use, which he said started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He entered rehab for 30 days in early June, after his “drinking got out of control,” People reported.

“A drink at five turned into three and noon, and then before you know it it’s all day every day,” he said in the podcast. “It started affecting my life.”

Moore has been sober since finishing rehab and is now back to touring.

Frank Sinatra (1915-1998), US singer and actor, and Shirley MacLaine , US actress, pose for a studio portrait, against a yellow background, issued for the film, 'Can-Can', 1960. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)
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Roosa Rahkonen

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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