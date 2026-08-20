HEAD TURNER Country Singer Reveals Health Scare Over ‘Thick Neck’ Condition Fans had pointed out changes in the award-winning musician’s appearance. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

An award-winning country singer said his “thick neck” sparked worried comments from fans, eventually prompting him to seek medical testing.

On Wednesday, Justin Moore opened up about the health scare on fellow country artist Tracy Lawrence’s TL’s Road House podcast.

“I’ve had some health issues. Nothing life-threatening, thankfully,” the 42-year-old said. “I’m sure people think, ‘Golly, he’s been eating good.’”

He then lifted his head and squeezed the area under his chin, saying that he had thought he had cancer, or a lipoma, a non-cancerous tumor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s just fat,” he said. “It’s benign, thank God.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Justin Moore discussed a health scare prompted by his ”thick” neck in the ”TL’s Road House” podcast. YouTube/TL’s Road House

When Moore began to worry about his health, he visited a doctor.

After undergoing an MRI, the “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” singer learned that he did not have cancer.

Still, his mind took him to “the worst possible places,” he said. His wife, Kate Moore, helped his anxieties subside.

“My wife looked at me, she goes, ‘If you just have a fat neck and you’re here for the next 50 years, then shut up and stop complaining.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve never sold records because of my looks in the first place,’” he joked.

The couple has been married since 2007 and shares four children: Ella, 16; Kennedy, 14; Rebecca, 12, and South, 9.

Justin Moore and his wife Kate at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013. Eric Henderson/Reuters

Moore said the doctors told him it would be “very, very difficult to do surgery,” and that surgery might affect his singing and speaking voice.

“It’s weird, it doesn’t affect me,” Moore said. “I just look like a linebacker circa 1982, you know, thick neck, whatever.”

Play Video

Moore knew other people might have opinions about his appearance—fans had expressed similar sentiments in the past few months.

On August 9, one person posted a TikTok video of Moore during a concert. The top comment with over 12,000 likes read, “Holy s--t, Justin Moore has ate a small town.”

Other commenters worried if health issues had contributed to changes in his appearance.

Justin Moore performing onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 on April 18, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Moore said he also experienced some “health stuff” with blood pressure.

“I hadn’t gone to the doctor, up until last year, in probably 10 years,” he revealed. “My grandfathers greatly influenced me, and they were the type that it’s like, if a limb’s hanging off and you’re working, you just kinda tape it back up and go for it, so I was the same way.”

Justin Moore with his New Artist of the Year Award at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014. Steve Marcus/Reuters

Moore also discussed his issues with alcohol use, which he said started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He entered rehab for 30 days in early June, after his “drinking got out of control,” People reported.

“A drink at five turned into three and noon, and then before you know it it’s all day every day,” he said in the podcast. “It started affecting my life.”

Moore has been sober since finishing rehab and is now back to touring.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog