Lifestyle JAW-DROPPING RESULTS Country Icon Reduced to Tears by Startling Wellness Treatment The video is alarming—but the outcome speaks for itself. @LeAnnRimes/Instagram

Country star LeAnn Rimes broke down in a dramatic video while receiving treatment to relieve tension in her face.

In the startling clip, self-care provider Garry Lineham places his hand inside of Rimes’s mouth, performing a “deep jaw release” technique on the singer as she cries out in pain.

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She repeatedly exclaims, “Oh my God!” until the treatment concludes.

The post’s caption, shared by self-care provider Human Garage, offers more context for the video. It reads, “You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned.”

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“Oh my God, you just don’t realize how much tension is in there,” Rimes said.

“That part of my life is over. That part of my life better be over,” she added, still shocked and in tears from the procedure.

Rimes, known for her strong vocals and impressive range, has had a decades-long career in country music, winning two Grammys at just 14 in 1997. Most recently, the always-busy creative has been on her “30 Years of Blue” tour while simultaneously starring as Dixie Bennings in the television series 9-1-1: Nashville.

LeAnn Rimes at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Taking a break from her hectic schedule, Rimes took some time for self-care.

Rimes has been open about struggling with tension throughout her body, particularly her struggles with pain in her jaw or temporomandibular joint pain (TMJ) that has affected her vocal abilities.

“For as long as I can remember, my body has held tension like it’s been bracing for something,” she wrote on Substack. “It shows up in how I breathe, how I express, how freely I can sing.”

Jaw exercises have been shown to be beneficial for relieving TMJ symptoms, but for Rimes’s provider, the procedure goes far beyond just tackling physical pain.

LeAnn Rimes stands with the team at Human Garage. @leannrimes/SubStack

“Healing isn’t always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying,” Human Garage wrote in the caption.

In a video for her Substack prior to undergoing the treatment, Rimes explained excitedly that the experience was “supposed to release a lot of trauma and emotions.”

According to Lineham, “The throat and neck are where we often ‘bottle up’ our truth. When we suppress our emotions or push through vocal strain, the fascia tightens to protect the area, effectively ‘locking’ our power away.”

“By using these maneuvers to reset the nervous system, we allow the tissue to soften and the voice to flow freely again,” Lineham says in another video in which he is seen pulling the powerful soprano’s tongue.

“By using these maneuvers to reset the nervous system, we allow the tissue to soften and the voice to flow freely again,” the post reads. @humangarage/Instagram

Lineham says the treatment helps fully unlock the voice, “leaving her feeling lighter and more resonant.” This proves to be true for Rimes, as she is seen singing afterward.

“There are moments where my body is processing something that doesn’t have words,” Rimes said about the unique treatment, which Lineham refers to as “facial maneuvers.”

The country singer has been no stranger to sharing her health journey with fans.

“I’ve always been passionate about health and open conversations around it,” she said in an earlier post about a $10,000 plasma treatment she received on camera.

Rimes hopes to continue to “inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like.”

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