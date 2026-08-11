MODEL AND DAUGHTER Fashion Legend’s Daughter Reveals Painful Private Health Struggles The 24-year-old admitted she has long been “jealous” of her supermodel mother. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Even Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter feels painfully insecure in comparison to her supermodel mother.

On Tuesday, Kaia Gerber opened up about struggling with her health and disordered eating in an interview with Vogue. She starred on the September issue cover with her The Shards co-star Homer Gere, 26, the son of Crawford’s ex-husband, Richard Gere.

“As someone who’s been thin most of my life, I’ve always been compared against my mom—like, ‘What’s wrong with Kaia?’” the 24-year-old, whose father is businessman and former model Rande Gerber, 64, told Vogue.

“I’m so jealous of my mom’s body,” the young model and actress added. “I would have loved to be born with boobs and a butt.”

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Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 14th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art+Film Gala in 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I’ve had disordered eating in my life,” Gerber admitted.

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“People are like, ‘You look terrible,’ and it doesn’t exactly make you go, ‘Oh, good. Let me get over this mental illness then!’ Negativity has never saved someone’s life.”

Gerber walked her first runway at 10 years old, and moved to New York City to model full-time at 17.

“People have always commented on my body,” she said. “Which is hard because I’m not always ready to comment on my own body, you know?”

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2021. RINGO CHIU/REUTERS

Although both Crawford and Gerber have worked as models, they have had different career paths.

Crawford has been considered a sex symbol since the ‘80s and ‘90s. While she walked in runway shows for top designers (including Gucci, Thierry Mugler, and Calvin Klein), she also appeared in steamy editorials for publications like Playboy.

Gerber’s career has been more straightforwardly focused on high fashion, modeling for brands like Prada, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are both models. Crawford here in 1992, and Gerber in 2023. Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty Images;Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Gerber observed that extreme thinness appears to be an increasingly desirable trait. (Many publications and experts have compared the current “ideal figure” to the “heroin chic” look of the early ‘90s.)

“We’re clearly in one of those cycles right now where people are very, very, very thin,” she said.

In the boom of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, body ideals have been moving in favor of a slimmer frame. This has been especially visible in Hollywood.

In 2026, celebrities including Demi Moore, Charlize Theron, and Kelly Osbourne have sparked health concerns among fans for their visibly thin appearances.

Some stars whose thin appearance has sparked concerns among fans in 2026 include actresses Demi Moore and Charlize Theron. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters;Neil Mockford/GC Images

During her Vogue interview, Gerber also addressed her older brother Presley Gerber’s personal difficulties.

According to Vogue, Presley, 27, had a “decade-long struggle with drug addiction.” He has been vocal on social media about struggling with his mental health.

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” Gerber said.

“There’s only so much you can hide from the world,” she added. “And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber at The Fashion Awards 2018 in London, England. John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images

Gerber said that her brother’s struggles affected how she acted with her family.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with disordered eating of any kind, help is available. Reach out to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at nationaleatingdisorders.org for resources and information.

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