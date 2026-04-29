Lifestyle SUPERMODEL SKIN Cindy Crawford, 60, Loves This Foundation—and It’s on Sale The supermodel’s favorite 3-in-1 base is 20 percent off for a limited time. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Stefanie Keenan/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for C Magazine/Credo Beauty.

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After a four-decade modeling career (and the launch of her own skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty), it’s safe to say Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about taking care of her skin. Fortunately, the 60-year-old doesn’t gatekeep the wellness practices—or the products—behind it.

While Crawford’s complexion undoubtedly benefits from her two-hour morning routine (and genetics, of course)—complete with red light therapy, dry brushing, and apple cider vinegar shots—her makeup routine is decidedly more low-maintenance.

In an interview with The Zoe Report, Crawford detailed her entire beauty routine, calling Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 her everyday go-to foundation. “It’s a skin tint, an SPF 40, and has a little bit of that glow, so I love that for summer,” she told the outlet.

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Cindy Crawford wearing Gucci at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2025. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Available in 30 shades, the brand’s bestselling Super Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation delivers impressive coverage for “tint,” while also flooding the skin with plumping hyaluronic acid, tone-correcting nicacinamide, and squalane for sustained hydration.

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The oil-free, non-comedogenic multitasker veils the face with a dewy finish, imparting that elusive second-skin effect. Plus, unlike many other skin tints, Ilia’s actually plays well with the skincare underneath and makeup on top—no pilling or streaking.

Like Crawford, I too have been a fan of this skin tint for five years.

Credo Beauty $ 38 Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 While most skin tints deliver a barely-there effect, this 3-in-1 formula tones down redness while blurring fine lines, texture, and dry patches. It’s basically an Instagram filter in a bottle. Shop At Credo Beauty

The triple-threat tint is also clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, redness, texture, and blemishes with consistent wear. It’s the kind of one-and-done product that conceals and corrects, earning its spot in any rushed morning lineup.

Right now, you can score Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 for 20 percent off during Credo Beauty’s annual Friends of Credo Sale. The sitewide event includes a stacked lineup of clean beauty brands, including Saie, Westman Atelier, True Botanicals, Osea, and Mara, so it’s a solid excuse to restock (or finally try) the staples you’ve been eyeing.

The sale runs through May 3, just in time to justify a seasonal refresh or a very good Mother’s Day gift that doesn’t feel like a last-minute grab.

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