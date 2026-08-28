SPITTING IMAGE Christie Brinkley, 72, and Daughter, 28, Look Like Sisters in Matching Outfits Like mother, like daughter. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, coordinated their outfits for a night out in the Hamptons.

The 72-year-old supermodel and her 28-year-old daughter attended singer John Mayer’s SiriusXM performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 26.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, wore matching denim outfits that made them look like sisters. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Both wore black tops and jeans, keeping their blond hair down.

Christie wore a lacy V-neck tank top tucked into dark blue jeans, which she paired with a green jacket and brown accessories. She completed the look with a wide brown belt, dangling earrings, a fringe bag, and brown cowboy boots.

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Sailor wore a black tank top under a cropped denim jacket, jeans, and black boots. She also accessorized with a brown belt and a choker necklace.

The mother-daughter duo attended John Mayer's SiriusXM performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie shared videos from the evening on Instagram Stories, including footage of herself and her daughter singing along to Mayer’s “New Light.” She described the song as their “favorite” and also wrote that Mayer and the full moon were “amazing.”

Just last week, Sailor and Christie coordinated red ensembles at designer Michael Kors' 45th-anniversary collection dinner. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

The outing came just a week after the mother-daughter duo attended a Michael Kors event together in East Hampton. For that occasion, they both wore red outfits while celebrating the designer’s 45th Anniversary Collection.

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“Everyone came out to celebrate the incredible @michaelkors on his 45th Anniversary‼️❤️,” Christie wrote in her Instagram post about the evening.

“And my daughter Sailor and I had so much fun catching up with all his friends who adore him…like the talented and radiant @naomiwatts and her beautiful daughter @kaischreiberrr ( pictured) … and all in such a festive and charming setting @thehedgeseasthampton. Thank you, Michael!”

They've also worn matching Donna Karan dresses at a Saving Kids' Cancer luncheon in 2025. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Sailor, who is also a model, has frequently attended fashion and entertainment events with her mother.

The pair have also coordinated their looks for previous events, including Solving Kids’ Cancer Annual Hamptons Luncheon in August 2025. They both wore orange dresses designed by Donna Karan.

The pair have shared the modeling spotlight since Sailor was a teenager. In 2013, IMG Models announced that it had signed both mother and daughter. Sailor was 15 at the time.

Christie shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook. Cook also adopted her son, Jack, whom she shares with ex-husband Richard Taubman. Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

Christie shares Sailor with her third ex-husband, architect Peter Cook. The former couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2008.

The supermodel also has a son, Jack, 31, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. She and Taubman were married from 1994 to 1995, and Cook later adopted Jack.

Christie also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with Grammy-winning musician Billy Joel. They were married from 1985 to 1994. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Christie’s eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 40, is from her marriage to Grammy-winning musician Billy Joel. They wed in 1985 and divorced in 1994.

Joel wrote “Goodnight My Angel (Lullabye)” about Alexa, who followed her father’s footsteps as a singer, songwriter, and pianist.

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