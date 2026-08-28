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Christie Brinkley, 72, and Daughter, 28, Look Like Sisters in Matching Outfits

Like mother, like daughter.

AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley attend John Mayer's live performance for SiriusXM at The Stephen Talkhouse on August 26, 2026 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

By Pia Bello

Christie Brinkley and her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, coordinated their outfits for a night out in the Hamptons.

The 72-year-old supermodel and her 28-year-old daughter attended singer John Mayer’s SiriusXM performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 26.

AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook attend John Mayer's live performance for SiriusXM at The Stephen Talkhouse on August 26, 2026 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter, Sailor, wore matching denim outfits that made them look like sisters.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Both wore black tops and jeans, keeping their blond hair down.

Christie wore a lacy V-neck tank top tucked into dark blue jeans, which she paired with a green jacket and brown accessories. She completed the look with a wide brown belt, dangling earrings, a fringe bag, and brown cowboy boots.

Sailor wore a black tank top under a cropped denim jacket, jeans, and black boots. She also accessorized with a brown belt and a choker necklace.

AMAGANSETT, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley attend John Mayer's live performance for SiriusXM at The Stephen Talkhouse on August 26, 2026 in Amagansett, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The mother-daughter duo attended John Mayer's SiriusXM performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie shared videos from the evening on Instagram Stories, including footage of herself and her daughter singing along to Mayer’s “New Light.” She described the song as their “favorite” and also wrote that Mayer and the full moon were “amazing.”

Carolyn Murphy, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Katie Holmes at the Michael Kors 45th Anniversary Collection Dinner held at Swifty's at The Hedges Inn on August 20, 2026 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Just last week, Sailor and Christie coordinated red ensembles at designer Michael Kors' 45th-anniversary collection dinner.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

The outing came just a week after the mother-daughter duo attended a Michael Kors event together in East Hampton. For that occasion, they both wore red outfits while celebrating the designer’s 45th Anniversary Collection.

“Everyone came out to celebrate the incredible @michaelkors on his 45th Anniversary‼️❤️,” Christie wrote in her Instagram post about the evening.

“And my daughter Sailor and I had so much fun catching up with all his friends who adore him…like the talented and radiant @naomiwatts and her beautiful daughter @kaischreiberrr ( pictured) … and all in such a festive and charming setting @thehedgeseasthampton. Thank you, Michael!”

Sailor Brinkley Cook is the spitting image of her mother, Christie Brinkley. Pictured here together in August 2025.

They've also worn matching Donna Karan dresses at a Saving Kids' Cancer luncheon in 2025.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Sailor, who is also a model, has frequently attended fashion and entertainment events with her mother.

The pair have also coordinated their looks for previous events, including Solving Kids’ Cancer Annual Hamptons Luncheon in August 2025. They both wore orange dresses designed by Donna Karan.

articles/2013/11/06/img-double-signs-christie-brinkley-and-her-daughter-schiaparelli-will-show-at-paris-couture-week/131106-christie-sailor-brinkley_vsuwzw
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The pair have shared the modeling spotlight since Sailor was a teenager. In 2013, IMG Models announced that it had signed both mother and daughter. Sailor was 15 at the time.

Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook and son Jack and Sailor

Christie shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook. Cook also adopted her son, Jack, whom she shares with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

Christie shares Sailor with her third ex-husband, architect Peter Cook. The former couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2008.

The supermodel also has a son, Jack, 31, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, real estate developer Richard Taubman. She and Taubman were married from 1994 to 1995, and Cook later adopted Jack.

Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel

Christie also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with Grammy-winning musician Billy Joel. They were married from 1985 to 1994.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Christie’s eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 40, is from her marriage to Grammy-winning musician Billy Joel. They wed in 1985 and divorced in 1994.

Joel wrote “Goodnight My Angel (Lullabye)” about Alexa, who followed her father’s footsteps as a singer, songwriter, and pianist.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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