MY LIFE WILL GO ON Céline Dion Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Comeback After Rare Diagnosis The Grammy-winning singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

During the worst period of her illness, Céline Dion, 58, could barely walk.

The Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse was diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

But in an interview published Tuesday in Harper’s Bazaar, Dion showed off her remarkable progress, doing Pilates and stretching her legs into splits.

Celine Dion's career has spanned many decades. Here with her World Music award as best-selling pop artist in Monaco in 1997. Monacon Awards/Reuters

Before her diagnosis, the Canadian “My Heart Will Go On” singer had experienced a variety of symptoms, including muscle stiffness and debilitating pain, for 17 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a progressive condition,” she said, adding, “I don’t like to say ‘disease.’”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

To further prove her point, Dion said, “Disease makes you go like this,” scrunching her nose. “‘Kevin, you’re such a disease.’”

Although the condition, which causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms, is not curable, Dion has done much to manage hers. She has taken medication and committed to physical and vocal therapy, as well as immunotherapy.

Celine Dion during her 2008 "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Dion has performed only twice in the past seven years: at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the base of the Eiffel Tower, and later that same year at an event celebrating fashion designer Elie Saab.

Now, she is preparing to return to the stage for full concerts during a five-week residency at Plenitude Arena in Paris.

Her first concert is scheduled for September 12.

To prepare for the comeback, her weekly fitness routine includes Pilates three times a week in 90-minute workouts and ballet classes twice a week.

Celine Dion’s career has spanned over four decades. David Becker/Reuters

Dion also shared why she released her own Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, in 2024.

After years of canceling concerts and hiding from the limelight, she felt her fans deserved answers.

“They paid for tickets. They bought my records. They gave me that luxury,” she said. “So the least I can do is tell them that I’m alive.”

She also prides herself on being an open book. “I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty,” she said. “Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life.”

Despite the hardships, her attitude remains as great as ever: “Instead of questioning life, can you live life? So I’m living my life, girl. I’m living the life.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog