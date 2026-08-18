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MY LIFE WILL GO ON

Céline Dion Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Comeback After Rare Diagnosis

The Grammy-winning singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Celine Dion

Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

By Roosa Rahkonen

During the worst period of her illness, Céline Dion, 58, could barely walk.

The Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse was diagnosed with an extremely rare autoimmune neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

But in an interview published Tuesday in Harper’s Bazaar, Dion showed off her remarkable progress, doing Pilates and stretching her legs into splits.

Celine Dion's career has spanned many decades. Here with her World Music award as best-selling pop artist in Monaco in 1997.

Celine Dion's career has spanned many decades. Here with her World Music award as best-selling pop artist in Monaco in 1997.

Monacon Awards/Reuters

Before her diagnosis, the Canadian “My Heart Will Go On” singer had experienced a variety of symptoms, including muscle stiffness and debilitating pain, for 17 years.

“It is a progressive condition,” she said, adding, “I don’t like to say ‘disease.’”

To further prove her point, Dion said, “Disease makes you go like this,” scrunching her nose. “‘Kevin, you’re such a disease.’”

Celine Dion
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Although the condition, which causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms, is not curable, Dion has done much to manage hers. She has taken medication and committed to physical and vocal therapy, as well as immunotherapy.

Celine Dion during her 2008 "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris.

Celine Dion during her 2008 "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Dion has performed only twice in the past seven years: at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the base of the Eiffel Tower, and later that same year at an event celebrating fashion designer Elie Saab.

Now, she is preparing to return to the stage for full concerts during a five-week residency at Plenitude Arena in Paris.

Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City.
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Celine Dion Announces Comeback After Rare Diagnosis

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Her first concert is scheduled for September 12.

To prepare for the comeback, her weekly fitness routine includes Pilates three times a week in 90-minute workouts and ballet classes twice a week.

Dion's bare-faced appearance marks a sharp departure from her usual glitz and glam.

Celine Dion’s career has spanned over four decades.

David Becker/Reuters

Dion also shared why she released her own Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, in 2024.

After years of canceling concerts and hiding from the limelight, she felt her fans deserved answers.

“They paid for tickets. They bought my records. They gave me that luxury,” she said. “So the least I can do is tell them that I’m alive.”

Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City.
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She also prides herself on being an open book. “I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty,” she said. “Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life.”

Despite the hardships, her attitude remains as great as ever: “Instead of questioning life, can you live life? So I’m living my life, girl. I’m living the life.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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