Lifestyle MY SHOW WILL GO ON Celine Dion Announces Comeback After Rare Diagnosis The legendary singer has struggled with an incurable condition for over four years. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Four years after learning she had a rare, incurable neurological condition, Celine Dion is returning to the stage.

The legendary diva, who turned 58 on Monday, canceled her world tour in 2022 following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

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Stiff-person syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes muscles to stiffen and the body to have spasms.

Celine Dion performed at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in July 2024. Olympic Broadcasting Services/Pool via Reuters

The condition gets worse over time, causing some patients to lose their ability to move, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Some symptoms caused by the illness may ease with benzodiazepines and muscle-relaxing medications.

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Dion’s symptoms, including spasms, were debilitating enough before her diagnosis that it became difficult for her to function.

On Monday, the Canadian singer wiped her Instagram page clean and posted a two-minute-long sit-down video to celebrate her birthday.

“Over these last few years, every day that has gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love,” she told her devoted fanbase. “Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me.”

Celine Dion's career spans more than five decades. Here, she poses with her World Music award as best-selling pop artist in Monaco in 1997. Monacon Awards/Reuters

“I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good,” she shared with a smile. “I’m singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing, obviously, you know I love it so much.”

“This year I’m getting the best gift of my life,” she said, before growing emotional, announcing she will be back on stage in the fall.

Celine Dion during her 2008 "Taking Chances" world tour in Paris. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

“I’m so happy, I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited,” she said, adding that she was, naturally, “a little nervous.”

The first post was followed by five others, all promoting her 10 shows at Paris La Défense Arena. The performances will be held on multiple days, from September 12 to October 14.

In honor of the announcement, the Eiffel Tower was lit to mark the celebration, with the message “Paris, I am ready.”

On March 30, the Eiffel Tower lit up to mark the announcement of Celine Dion's upcoming ten concerts in Paris. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

This update was in contrast to the one Dion gave in 2024, when she likened the feeling of singing with her condition to the feeling of being strangled.

At the time, Dion said her condition was so severe that she even broke some of her ribs.

She was having a hard time doing some basic chores, like cooking, because her fingers and hands would “get in a position” and she would be unable to “unlock” them.

Celine Dion at a special event screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" in New York City in June 2024. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Dion first shared her diagnosis in 2022, with an emotional Instagram video.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people,” she said.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having,” she said.

Adding, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

In June 2024, Dion starred in her own documentary, I am: Celine Dion.

In it, she reflected on her condition—and her need to keep performing despite it. “It’s not hard to do a show, you know—it’s hard to cancel a show,” she said.

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl,” she said of her determination to get back on stage. “I won’t stop.”

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